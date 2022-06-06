ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

GOP's Perry Johnson Asks Judge to Halt Printing of Michigan ballots

By Allan Lengel
deadlinedetroit.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an act of desperation, Republican Perry Johnson asked a federal judge Monday to immediately stop the Michigan Secretary of State's office from printing Aug. 2 primary ballots, The Detroit News reports....

deadlinedetroit.com

Comments / 7

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Government
City
Bloomfield Hills, MI
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Bloomfield Hills, MI
Government
WGN News

Michigan GOP hopeful charged in Jan. 6 riot, roiling primary

DETROIT (AP) — A Republican candidate for Michigan governor and ardent defender of former President Donald Trump was charged with misdemeanors Thursday for his role in the 2021 postelection riot at the U.S. Capitol, further complicating an already messy GOP primary. Ryan Kelley, 40, was arrested in western Michigan, FBI spokeswoman Mara Schneider said. He appeared at […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Officials react to arrest of GOP Governor candidate

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lawmakers and officials are reacting to the arrest of Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley. Kelley was arrested on Thursday for his alleged participation in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. The 40-year-old was charged with misdemeanors in federal court for ” knowingly entering or remaining on the U.S. […]
MICHIGAN STATE
deadlinedetroit.com

Ex-Detroit Chief James Craig Wages Write-in Campaign -- 'They Have Robbed Me'

As expected, former Detroit Police Chief James Craig announced Thursday that he’s waging a write-in campaign for the Republican gubernatorial race for governor in the August primary. Craig was recently booted from the ballot for having too many forged signatures on his petitions, which left him short of the...
DETROIT, MI
9&10 News

Michigan Court Keeps Another GOP Candidate off Ballot

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court turned down an appeal Tuesday by another Republican candidate for governor whose campaign petitions were found to be full of fraudulent signatures. The court declined to intervene in a decision by the Board of State Canvassers to keep Donna Brandenburg off...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Perry Johnson
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan legislation would let some 17-year-olds vote in primary elections

Seventeen-year-olds in Michigan can already register to vote before turning 18, but new legislation would take that a step farther by allowing them to vote, too. State Sen. Sean McCann, D-Kalamazoo, introduced Senate Joint Resolution P on Wednesday to let 17-year-olds vote in a primary election if they will be 18 and eligible to vote by the date of November’s general election.
MICHIGAN STATE
washingtonlatest.com

The Supreme Court could end abortion in Michigan. The race is on to let voters have their say.

Dionne Walker, a Detroit native and grandmother, told the volunteers as she waited in line for a styrofoam bowl of fried beignets that she was “on the fence” about the right to an abortion. But she signed the petition once the Taylor sisters explained that the proposed amendment would also permanently protect birth control, prenatal care, in-vitro fertilization, miscarriage management and other aspects of reproductive health.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ballots#Detroit Police#Politics State#Election State#Gop#Halt Printing Of Michigan#Republican#Detroit News
CBS Detroit

Michigan Court Keeps Donna Brandenburg Off Ballot

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court turned down an appeal Tuesday by another Republican candidate for governor whose campaign petitions were found to be full of fraudulent signatures. The court declined to intervene in a decision by the Board of State Canvassers to keep Donna Brandenburg off the Aug. 2 Republican primary ballot. Brandenburg, an entrepreneur from western Michigan, was one of five GOP candidates barred from the ballot. The state elections bureau told the board that they didn’t have at least 15,000 valid signatures because paid circulators submitted thousands of phony ones. There’s been no evidence that the candidates were aware of the rogue work. Business consultant Perry Johnson, former Detroit police Chief James Craig and investment adviser Michael Markey sued to get on the ballot but failed last week. Johnson, who was willing to spend millions on his campaign, turned to a federal court Monday, saying his rights were violated during the process. The long shot lawsuit is pending. Craig, who has wide name recognition in southeastern Michigan, said “it’s not over,” but he didn’t elaborate on what’s next. Meanwhile, the Aug. 2 ballot was finalized for printing Friday. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Jan 6 committee interviewed Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson was interviewed by the Jan 6 committee, a spokesperson for the Department of State confirmed. The Secretary participated in an interview with committee investigators last week, as follow up to the previous conversations they have had with Secretary Benson and the Bureau of Elections.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
wnmufm.org

Court hears challenge to key aspect of Michigan auto no-fault law

ANN ARBOR, MI (MPRN)— The Michigan Court of Appeals heard arguments Tuesday in a class action lawsuit over the state's auto no-fault law. The suit says the law should not apply to people who were injured before 2019. The case has big implications. It applies to more than 18,000...
MICHIGAN STATE
radioresultsnetwork.com

Nessel, Michigan Democrats Outraged At GOP Abortion Law Intervention

Last night, legislative Republicans filed a motion seeking to allow the Legislature to intervene as defendants in a lawsuit challenging Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban. Members of the House Democratic Caucus issued the following statements in response:. “Without a vote and in the dark of night, Republicans have taken it...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

Residents in 5 Michigan counties should mask, latest CDC COVID-19 map shows

The number of counties at a high community COVID-19 level decreased by half this week as new cases statewide declined for the third straight week. On June 2, there were 10 high-level orange counties. As of Thursday, June 9, only Mackinac County in the Upper Peninsula, Saginaw County in mid-Michigan and Oakland, Washtenaw and Wayne counties in southeast Michigan are orange. This means people in those areas should wear masks while indoors and in public, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which considers weekly new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy