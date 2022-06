John 17:14, “I have given them your word and the world has hated them, for they are not of the world any more than I am of the world.”. The key in this verse may be that Jesus has given his disciples his Father’s word. We live in a world where there are no longer any absolutes (or so we are told). Everything is conditional and situational. What is right in this case may not be right in that case. What is right for you might not be right for me. But that is not the case, God spoke about it in his word way back in the Old Testament. There is a standard, and we need to know that standard and stand for that standard.

BELHAVEN, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO