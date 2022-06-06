Columbia Animal Services offering free adoptions this week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Pawmetto Lifeline is over its maximum capacity and is holding an emergency adoption special until further notice. Shelter officials say after pulling from municipal shelters almost daily, they have reached full capacity and cannot help save any more animals from euthanization until they can adopt some animals out.
Ranger is City of Columbia’s adoptable pet of the week. This two-year-old came in as a stray and has found the shelter environment very scary. He has learned how to walk on a leash and that people really aren’t that bad. This “furbaby” is currently ready to meet his “furever” family. Please refer to ID number A275975 when visiting the website. Visit other pets available for adoption at the Columbia Animal Shelter, 127 Humane Lane. Visit www.columbiasc.net/animal-services or call 803-776-PETS (7387) for more information.
Columbia, SC (WOLO)- Meet Blue! He is our Pet of the Week, available for adoption at Columbia Animal Services. Shelter staff say Blue was found as a stray and believe he is a lab-mix, about 10 weeks old. Blue has been started on his vaccinations, is already neutered, and ready to go home with you!
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina State Museum is bringing back it’s popular “Friday Night Laser Lights” summer series this month! This summer, each evening will follow a special theme, with the “Summer of Love” night starting off the series on next Friday, June 17. The shows will feature the music of iconic artists like Elton John, The Beatles and Jimi Hendrix. In addition to the laser light shows, food will be available for purchase from local food trucks. The events will also offer a cash bar with a selection of craft beer, wine and non-alcoholic beverages. Tickets are $10.
COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) — Starting on June 10, grabbing some great local food will be super easy, as the City of Columbia kicks off Food Truck Fridays. According to City Councilwoman At-Large Doctor Aditi Bussells, each Friday during June will feature different food trucks at various locations in the City, including the Bull Street area, Justice Square near the Police Department, as well as the area of Washington Street and Assembly Street.
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The County of Lexington and the City of Cayce are partnering with local law enforcement and Palmetto Pride to help clean up the community. They’re calling it the “Spring Sweep in Cayce: A Great American Cleanup Event.” It’ll take place next Wednesday, June 15 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. in a Cayce neighborhood where habitat for humanity is currently building homes. Volunteers are asked to arrive slightly before 9 a.m. so they can get signed in. Volunteers will also be given lunch at a local park.
When Parkland Cakes owner Brenda Peake announced on June 1 that she was retiring and closing down her decades-old custom cake shop, customers were devastated. "We've got people calling us, crying and saying 'Please stay, just make one more cake for me,'" Brenda said. The bakery will bake and serve...
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina State Museum is bringing back it’s popular “Friday Night Laser Lights” summer series this month! This summer, each evening will follow a special theme, with the “Summer of Love” night starting off the series on next Friday, June 17. The shows will feature the music of iconic artists like Elton John, The Beatles and Jimi Hendrix. In addition to the laser light shows, food will be available for purchase from local food trucks. The events will also offer a cash bar with a selection of craft beer, wine and non-alcoholic beverages. Tickets are $10.
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Supporting individuals’ mental health and wellness by unleashing your creativity. That’s the goal behind a new business that just opened their doors in the City of Columbia. Good Vibes Paint & Sip held a ribbon cutting event this afternoon, alongside Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann and other city officials.
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A Spartanburg woman is trying to keep her pet raccoon from being euthanized. She says SCDHEC is demanding she hand over her pet raccoon 'Bandit' after an incident last month where it reportedly nipped a child close to the family. Christy Mills says she's had Bandit...
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Every Thursday, people come by the hundreds to get food from the First Baptist Church in Orangeburg. “There’s always plenty of help somehow. The Lord supplies," said soup kitchen director Jon Hare. The soup kitchen feeds 200 people weekly. This week, it served 90 pounds...
Three Fountains, SC 06/10/2022 (Paul Kirby) – A regular customer recently hit it big in the SC State Education Lottery at a convenience store in the Three Fountains area of Lexington County. According to the store's owner, this was the Grand Prize for that ticket the customer bought. The...
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Another Midlands community will now be included in a celebration of all things outdoors in South Carolina. Thursday, officials with South Carolina 7 announced Camden and Kershaw County will be part of the 30 day July event. The event will take place on July 16 and...
Juneteenth — a nationwide celebration commemorating the emancipation of enslaved people —is coming up on Sunday, June 19. But several Midlands organizations are getting a head start on the celebration with concerts, parties, parades and seminars and starting this weekend. Here’s a look at some local Juneteenth events:
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — We have already started to see some summer like temperatures this Spring and the hottest days are still ahead of us. The ABC Columbia News weather team has been monitoring the expected highs for the upcoming week and say we are inching closer to the possibility of record highs. In fact, we could see some triple digit temperatures next week.
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Police in Irmo are warning shoppers to be on the lookout for thieves in the parking lot at the Walmart on Dutch Fork Road. Police say they have two reports of purse thefts over the past two weeks. In both incidents, the thieves nabbed the purses from the victim’s shopping carts while they were unloading groceries in the parking lot.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Brick and mortar stores are on the rise again with book stores in Columbia. Ed's Editions Bookstore in West Columbia has been in business for 21 years, and says it has always been a fight to stay relevant. "There's been all kinds of stuff, you know...
Horatio, SC (WOLO) — In Sumter County sits a small community of less than 100 people. It’s also home to South Carolina’s oldest general store. ABC Columbia’s Alex Tejada takes us on the road to Horatio.
Church on the Lake starts June 12 and will run through September 25. It begins at 8:30 am and lasts about 45 minutes. Come around 8:10 or 8:15 for coffee and snacks. The service will be held at Woodman of the World, 2000 Johnson Marina Road, Chapin. Salem Methodist Church...
Comments / 0