Columbia Animal Services offering free adoptions this week

Ranger is City of Columbia’s adoptable pet of the week. This two-year-old came in as a stray and has found the shelter environment very scary. He has learned how to walk on a leash and that people really aren’t that bad. This “furbaby” is currently ready to meet his “furever” family. Please refer to ID number A275975 when visiting the website. Visit other pets available for adoption at the Columbia Animal Shelter, 127 Humane Lane. Visit www.columbiasc.net/animal-services or call 803-776-PETS (7387) for more information.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO