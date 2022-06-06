ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Voorheesville, NY

Voorheesville gas leak now criminal investigation

WNYT
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVOORHEESVILLE - A gas leak in Voorheesville is now a criminal investigation. Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple tells NewsChannel 13 that an investigation revealed the gas line supply to the dryer...

wnyt.com

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Voice

Voorheesville Homes Evacuated After Man Purposely Cuts Gas Line, Police Say

A gas leak that forced the evacuation of several homes in the Capital District is being attributed to a mental health emergency, authorities said. Emergency crews in Albany County were called Monday afternoon, June 6, with a request for medical assistance at a home on Lexington Court in Voorheesville, according to the Albany County Sheriff’s Office.
NEWS10 ABC

Troy man found guilty by a jury of rape

Rensselaer County District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly announced on Thursday, that a guilty verdict has been reached on multiple charges for Tyrell O’Neill, 25, of Troy. O'Neill was found guilty of rape by a jury trial.
TROY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Albany County, NY
City
Albany, NY
City
Voorheesville, NY
Albany County, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Leak#Accident#Newschannel 13
informnny.com

Suspect in custody following Columbia County shooting

CLERMONT, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police are currently investigating a shooting that took place in Columbia County Friday morning. According to State Police, the shooting occurred on Woods Road in the Town of Clermont. State Police confirmed that one victim was injured and was taken to a...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Police: Suspect in Halfmoon referee assault to turn himself in

New York State Police say a suspect in last Sunday night's referee attack at the Impact Athletic Center in Halfmoon will turn himself in to authorities on Monday. As NewsChannel 13 has been reporting, a referee was ambushed and attacked by an out of control player. The reason is unknown.
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
WRGB

Troy man convicted of forcing himself on victim, raping her

TROY, NY (WRGB) — Rensselaer County District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly announced that Tyrell O’Neill, 25, of Troy was found guilty late Thursday on multiple charges in connection with a rape in that city. The incident occurred when O’Neill forced himself on his victim, without her consent. The...
TROY, NY
WNYT

Canajoharie police seek vandalism suspect

Police in Canajoharie are looking for help in identifying a suspect accused of vandalism in the village. Canajoharie police say the person is responsible for damaging flags and other property in Canajoharie and Palatine. They say it happened Thursday morning at 3 a.m. If you have information, or can identify...
CANAJOHARIE, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

State police arrested a Catskill man two days in a row for Criminal Possession of a Weapon

State police arrested a Catskill man two days in a row for Criminal Possession of a Weapon. Catskill- On June 4, 2022, at approximately 6:24 p.m. troopers from the Catskill barracks responded to 1125 Main Street, Leeds, NY. for a report of a male threatening multiple people with a knife. Prior to troopers arriving at the scene, the individual left the area. Troopers later located the subject walking on Main Street and identified him as Garrett A. Dunbar Jr., 31 from Catskill. Troopers located the knife and arrested Dunbar and charged him with Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd degree, a felony and Menacing 2nd degree, a misdemeanor. He was issued an appearance ticket and later transported Columbia Memorial Hospital for mental health evaluation.
CATSKILL, NY
WRGB

Police say 4 have died of suspected overdoses in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Four people have died due to suspected overdoses in Schenectady within the last two weeks. That's according to the police department. The deaths still need to be confirmed by toxicology results. But the police department is reminding people of the importance of seeking help. They're...
SCHENECTADY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy