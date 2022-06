ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Today was a big day for the city of Rock Hill. New beginnings will soon come for a shopping center that has spent years dilapidated and deserted. The building is on the three points of Rock Hill—the intersection of Albright Road—Heckle Boulevard and Saluda Street. Now a developer plans to knock it down and build a development that intends to help the southside community.

ROCK HILL, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO