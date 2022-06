Foothills Equestrian Nature Center, FENCE, invites the community to enjoy an entertaining evening at the Round-Up Rodeo on Friday, June 17 and Saturday, June 18. Friday night is “Family Night,” but kids of all ages are welcome both nights. The rodeo begins at 7:30 p.m with gates opening at 6 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase at the gate. Children 10 and under receive free admission. The rodeo will be in the covered arena and offers plenty of on-site parking. The event is rain or shine.

TRYON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO