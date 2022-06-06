ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nike Toys with University Colors for This Dunk Low "Reverse UNC"

Cover picture for the articleHas continued to answer the demand for Dunks with an onslaught of colorways throughout the past few years. Ranging from simple approaches like the black and white “Panda” to complex reworks such as Union’s “Passport Pack,” the Dunk...

hypebeast.com

Nike Continues to Celebrate the Year of the Tiger With This Air Jordan 36

The latest entry in Jordan Brand‘s numbered Air Jordan series, the Air Jordan 36, has received much attention since debuting in 2021. Taking on PEs from NBA superstars such as Jayson Tatum and Luka Dončić, the Air Jordan 36 has featured many different looks. Now, in continuation with Nike’s celebration of the Year of the Tiger, it boldly carries an array of colors. It follows the Dunk High and Air Force 1 Low in utilizing this theme for 2022.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
hypebeast.com

A Dog-Inspired Nike Air Max 1 "Woman's Best Friend" Colorway Has Been Revealed

The Air Max 1 has been going full steam all-year long as it was the highlighted for this year’s Air Max Day celebrations, seen in collaborative form with Concepts and Kasina and more. And now it’s being fashioned in a new “Woman’s Best Friend” colorway that shines a light on the loving relationship between a woman and her dog.
PETS
hypebeast.com

Here are the OG Sneakers Everyone Should Have in Their Rotation

EBay’s latest Authenticity Guarantee service helps cement trust between buyers and sellers in the sneaker community. Through the renowned e-commerce platform’s accurate and stringent footwear authentication processes, consumers can confidently purchase or list their favorite models. Some of these sought-after silhouettes may include “OG” pairs, also known as the earliest release of a model, a renowned colourway or a special re-release. OG sneakers also signify long-time fan-favorites that have been tried-and-true for all seasons, often part of a true shoe fan’s collection.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

London Imprint Jehucal Unveils New Lightweight Tracksuit

Following its Marrakech-inspired collection last month, London-based label Jehucal is continuing to broaden its ever-growing portfolio of lightweight tracksuits. This time, the streetwear imprint is introducing a new shell jacket and shell trousers. Coming in a red color palette, the tracksuit has a 100% polyester microfibre exterior while its mesh lining makes for an extra lightweight feel. The jacket’s side pockets feature YKK zippers with one main front zip that is a two-way zipper, giving space for added ventilation. The matching trousers also feature YKK zippers with two pockets on the front and one at the back.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Two Colorways of the Stüssy x Nike Air Penny 2 Are Set to Release

According to reports, Stüssy Air Penny 2 release will come in two colorways. The latest addition to the streetwear imprint’s long lineup of Nike collaborations is set to reimagine Penny Hardaway’s second signature shoe and arrive this summer. Although no imagery has surfaced, we are now learning...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

New Balance Brings the 2002R Back in a New Colorway

The New Balance 2002R model has swayed sneaker lovers so much so that the brand decided to release a brand new colorway, now adding to the array of 2002R options. The latest drop is the New Balance 2002R in Bone and Light Aluminum hues. This style comes with a light beige upper made from a mesh foundation with suede overlay accents. Grey and silver on the lining and heel offer a contrast to the neutral base.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Nike Air Max 90 Gets Suited Up With "Desert Camo" Patterns

It’s been 35 years since Tinker Hatfield revealed his design for the Air Max 90 and debuted it to the world. Since then, the silhouette has been an iconic staple for. and its ever-growing Sportswear catalog, and this season it will be released with a brand new “Desert Camo” theme.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Detailed Shots of the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Chicago Reimagined"

There’s a high volume of exciting collaborations being pumped into the market over the course of 2022, but one can argue that the most enticing release of the year will be the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Chicago Reimagined” launch. Sneakerheads have been waiting seven years for this iconic installment to make a comeback, and we now have an up-close look at all of its stunning details.
CHICAGO, IL
hypebeast.com

London's Corteiz Keeps up the Pace With Another Collection Tease

Continuing to keep the UK on its toes, London-based streetwear brand Corteiz has teased a new collection on social media. Keeping the capsule as concise as always, this time around you can expect to see more hoodie coords with matching shorts and jogging bottoms, along with a rain jacket with partnered shorts. Corteiz founder Clint has kept things cozy with this new drop, introducing a new stand-out style of a matching jacket and trousers in a black, grey, and white camouflage print. Another eye-catcher is the burst of pink that has been introduced into the collection. The jacket-shorts duo comes with white paneling across both garments while the shorts feature an integrated black belt to keep things fitted.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Grand Seiko Drops Powder Blue 'Sea of Clouds' Anniversary Piece

Grand Seiko’s latest horological reflection on the Japanese environment looks to the skies, becoming the latest option for those in the market for a powder blue dial this year. Part of Grand Seiko’s 55th anniversary celebrations of its brand-defining 44GS case shape, the inspiration for the SBGP017’s light blue...
LIFESTYLE
hypebeast.com

Take an Early Look at the adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 "Granite"

Since the duo of Kanye West and debuted in 2015, they’ve grown the YEEZY label into a definitive staple in both sneakers and streetwear as a whole. A key part of their success has been the YEEZY BOOST 350. As one of the original YEEZY silhouettes, it was an instant classic. Though it quickly evolved into the YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 in 2016 and has been a mainstay in the YEEZY footwear line ever since.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Timex Enlists #tide to Promote Ocean Conservation With New Collection

Timex has become one of the most popular watch brands in the United States due to the brand’s continuous efforts to innovate. Their latest launch, the Waterbury Ocean Collection, is further proof that every one of the brand’s creations improves with time. Along with durability and practicality, two...
ENVIRONMENT
hypebeast.com

Leica Presents Limited-Edition M-A “Titan” Set

Renowned camera maker Leica has unveiled its new M-A “Titan” set. Following in the footsteps of Leica’s first titanium exterior camera, the M6 TTL “Titanium”, the new offering marks the sixth iteration of the brand’s titanium cameras. The new set features Leica’s classic analog M-A technology with the APO-Summicron-M 50 f/2 ASPH design. Additionally, the fully mechanical camera includes solid titanium components for enhanced durability. Finishing off the set are special-edition serial number engravings on the camera body and lens.
ELECTRONICS
hypebeast.com

Nike Gives the Air Max 95 an Anatomical "Light Bone" Look

In 2022, the Air Max 95 remains a staple in Nike’s Air Max offerings. This year alone we’ve seen the Swoosh outfit the silhouette with new looks, including standouts such as the “Air Sprung” and “Safari” colorways. The Air Max 95 is known for its design drawing from the anatomy of the human body and now leans into that inspiration some more with this “Light Bone” version.
LIFESTYLE
hypebeast.com

Nike’s "Mighty Swooshers" Welcome the Air Zoom Flight 95

Following the Air Max 97 silhouette joining the “Mighty Swooshers” collection, Nike has now added the Zoom Flight 95 to the exclusive squad of sneakers. The “Mighty Swooshers” collection already consists of the Dunk Low, Air Force 1, and Air Jordan 1 Low and now this mid ’90s-inspired sneaker has been brought into the group with dazzling finishes on the midsole along with a hexagonal texture on the upper armor. When looking at the finer details of the shoe, a comic book-like illustration has been introduced to the design while an actual miniature comic book cover has been attached with a hangtag.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
hypebeast.com

Donavan’s Yard Celebrates First Anniversary With “For Lovers” Capsule

Los Angeles-based DJ and collective Donavan’s Yard is celebrating its one-year anniversary with a new capsule collection. Titled “For Lovers,” the collection is outfitted with hoodies, t-shirts and tank tops in classic black and white. Livening the pieces are multicolored airbrush graphics designed by brand friend Eri Wakiyama. Shot by Sandy Kim, the campaign images showcase the intimacy and beauty of not only love but life’s moments.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hypebeast.com

Take an Official Look at the Brain Dead x Vault by Vans Collection

After being teased earlier this week, Vans has officially revealed its upcoming collection with streetwear label Brain Dead. The two are no strangers as they’ve previously reworked models such as the OG Old Skool LX. Now the duo explores the OG Half Cab LX, OG Lampin LX, OG Authentic LX and OG Slip-On LX in their latest collaboration.
LIFESTYLE
hypebeast.com

Nautica Partners With The Trevor Project To Celebrate Pride Month

The Trevor Project is an organization that has stood at the forefront of LGBTQIA+ awareness and empowerment, and for this year’s celebration of Pride, it has teamed up with Nautica on an exclusive ‘Pride Collection’ that commits a financial pledge to the organization. The collection features a...
LIFESTYLE

