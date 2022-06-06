Nike Toys with University Colors for This Dunk Low "Reverse UNC"

Continuing to keep the UK on its toes, London-based streetwear brand Corteiz has teased a new collection on social media. Keeping the capsule as concise as always, this time around you can expect to see more hoodie coords with matching shorts and jogging bottoms, along with a rain jacket with partnered shorts. Corteiz founder Clint has kept things cozy with this new drop, introducing a new stand-out style of a matching jacket and trousers in a black, grey, and white camouflage print. Another eye-catcher is the burst of pink that has been introduced into the collection. The jacket-shorts duo comes with white paneling across both garments while the shorts feature an integrated black belt to keep things fitted.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 2 DAYS AGO