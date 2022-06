June Joyce Frederickson was born to Phyllis and Herbert Sarver on August 2, 1932 in LaFeria Texas. She attended a number of grade schools in Illinois and High School in Warrensburg, Illinois. She worked at a number of locations in Decatur Illinois before she met Charles Frederickson when he was on leave from the Coast Guard in 1957 in Decatur, Illinois. It was love at first sight. They corresponded by mail until he was discharged in 1958. Charles completed his enlistment in New London, CT, and they were married May 29, 1958 in Decatur Illinois. June was instantly loved, accepted, and respected by all members of the of the Frederickson family. When Charles’ mother Olga moved to Ridgecrest in 1970, June accepted her as her own mother and was greatly loved and appreciated.

RIDGECREST, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO