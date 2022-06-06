ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Rochester PD seek help ID'ing knife-wielding robber at Casey's General Store

By BringMeTheNews
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QiCeG_0g2HivJi00
BringMeTheNews

Rochester Police are seeking the public's help to identify a man who allegedly robbed a Casey's General Store on Sunday.

According to police, the man was wielding a large knife, demanded money from a store employee and took off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a 5'10" Black male with a thin build wearing a face covering, red jacket, black hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and black Croc-type shoes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UcKGj_0g2HivJi00

The incident occurred just before 8 p.m. at the store at 1907 7th St. NW.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact an investigator at 508-328-2897.

Comments / 1

Related
106.9 KROC

Two Charged In Recent Rochester Pot-Involved Stabbing

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Two men are facing charges connected to a recent stabbing in Rochester that began as a planned sale of marijuana. Police had no trouble finding the suspects. They were found hiding in an apartment when officers forced their way inside. The incident happened on...
ROCHESTER, MN
Bring Me The News

1 killed in shooting at Plymouth gas station

One person was fatally shot at a Plymouth gas station Thursday night. According to Plymouth police, the shooting was reported at 8:25 p.m. at the Sami's Stop gas station on the 9600 block of 36th Avenue North. Responding officers arrived to find a male – police have not announced the victim's age – who was suffering from a gunshot wound.
PLYMOUTH, MN
KIMT

Mower County meth sale sends Freeborn County man to prison

AUSTIN, Minn. – Selling meth to a confidential informant is sending a Freeborn County man to prison. Derek Lee Olson, 33 of Hartland, pleaded guilty to third-degree sale of drugs and was sentenced Friday to three years and nine months behind bars, with credit for 58 days already served.
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Rochester, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Bring Me The News

Two men charged in series of robberies, carjackings targeting ride share drivers

Two Minneapolis men have been charged in a series of carjackings and armed robberies targeting Uber and Lyft drivers. Shevirio Kavirion Childs-Young, 18, and William Charles Saffold, 20, have been charged with conspiracy, brandishing firearms during and in relation to a crime of violence, aiding and abetting carjacking and aiding and abetting interference with commerce by robbery, the Minnesota U.S. Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KIMT

Mother charged with manslaughter for death of baby in Mower County

AUSTIN, Minn. – A woman has been arrested for the death of her child in Mower County. Jocelyn Leslie Pater, 25, was arrested Thursday and charged with second-degree manslaughter, child endangerment, permitting a child to ingest drugs, and fifth-degree drug possession. She’s being held in the Mower County Jail on $500,000 bond.
dodgecountyindependent.com

2 found dead in Med-ford home

Two people were found dead in a Medford home Friday night in what many believed was a murder-suicide, but authorities haven’t confirmed anything – even to the family of one of the victims. Steele County Sheriff Lon Thiele has refused to label the incident as anything other than...
STEELE COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robber#Rochester Police
KIMT

Armed robbery reported at Rochester gas station

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Authorities are investigating an armed robbery where the suspect brandished a long knife and stole cash. Police said it happened Sunday night at the Casey's at 1907 7th St. NW. The employee reported they were robbed by a Black male who pulled out a six-inch knife and...
ROCHESTER, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KDHL AM 920

Rochester Man Found Competent to Face Kidnapping, Arson & Other Charges

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man has been deemed competent to stand trial on the list of charges stemming from a violent domestic incident last fall. 52-year-old Michael Drury is facing kidnapping, false imprisonment, assault, arson, burglary, and terroristic threats charges. He is currently being held in the Olmsted County jail on $300,000 bail.
ROCHESTER, MN
knsiradio.com

Woman Arrested After Hit and Run Crash in St. Cloud

(KNSI) — A Minneapolis woman is facing a string of charges connected to an alleged hit and run crash last month. Troopers were called just after 10:00 p.m. on May 27th to the area of Highway 10 and East St. Germain Street for a motorcycle crash with injuries. They arrived to find the victim lying on the pavement with his motorcycle on its side.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KIMT

Man with machete sentenced for Dodge County standoff

MANTORVILLE, Minn. – A machete-wielding man who had a standoff with law enforcement is sentenced to probation. Samuel Zambrano Ramirez, 40 of Minneapolis, was arrested on February 13 and charged with threats of violence, second-degree assault, and fourth-degree damage to property. He was accused of breaking into an apartment in Claremont while armed with a machete and trying to assault a woman and her significant other.
DODGE COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Motorcycle Collides With Car On Hwy. 13 In Savage, Killing 20-Year-Old Man

SAVAGE, Minn. (WCCO) — A 20-year-old Mounds View man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a sedan Wednesday afternoon in Savage. The Minnesota State Patrol says the sedan was traveling northbound on Highway 13 when it struck the northbound motorcycle at about 1:30 p.m. at the intersection with 128th Street. (credit: MnDOT) The victim is identified as Quinn Jeffrey Milles. He was wearing a helmet. The driver of the sedan, an 82-year-old Prior Lake woman, was not hurt. The state patrol says alcohol was not a factor in this crash. The investigation is ongoing.
SAVAGE, MN
KIMT

Rochester man found competent to stand trial for kidnapping and arson

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Rochester man is found competent to stand trial for kidnapping a woman and setting fire to a home. Michael Steven Drury, 52, has pleaded not guilty to kidnapping, first-degree burglary, false imprisonment, terroristic threats, second-degree assault, and first-degree arson. He was arrested on October 21, 2021, after allegedly kidnapping an ex-girlfriend while she was at a friend’s home.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochester man to stand trial for domestic assaults in December

(ABC 6 News) - A Rochester man accused of domestic assault by strangulation will stand trial in December. Bol James Deng faces felony charges of domestic assault, drug possession and sale, as well as four misdemeanor charges related to domestic assault and abuse from a January 2021 incident. Deng’s pretrial...
ROCHESTER, MN
Bring Me The News

Lunds & Byerlys to open new store in south metro

A fast-growing retail and dining development in the south metro will add a 45,000-square-foot Lunds & Byerlys next summer. The grocery store received approval last month from the Apple Valley City Council to be built at the southwest corner of 155th Street and Pilot Knob Road within the Orchard Place development.
APPLE VALLEY, MN
KIMT

Man killed in southern Minnesota motorcycle crash

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. – A motorcycle rider is dead after crashing in southern Minnesota. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 9:20 pm Wednesday on 211th Street between 598th Avenue and 602nd Avenue. Citizens called 911 after finding an unresponsive motorcycle rider on the south...
EAGLE LAKE, MN
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
68K+
Followers
11K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy