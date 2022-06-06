ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin ISD hosts June enrollment clinics for families needing support, resources

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas - Austin ISD families can come to enrollment clinics for support and resources to get their child registered for the 2022-23 school year. Families can come to any one...

City of Austin to operate cooling centers this weekend

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin is expected to see triple digit temperatures this weekend, with highs up to 106. In response, the city of Austin will be operating cooling centers in many Austin Public Library locations and Austin Recreation and Senior centers during normal business hours. To help find a location,...
AUSTIN, TX
Round Rock ISD parents petition Texas Education Agency

AUSTIN, TX — Around 30 parents, grandparents, and community taxpayers gathered this morning outside the Texas Education Agency (TEA) building to petition the TEA to remove Superintendent Hafedh Azaiez and enact penalties on the Round Rock ISD board of trustees. “We have been in a battle with our school...
ROUND ROCK, TX
Central Texas Transportation Consortium to host job fair at Del Valle HS

DEL VALLE, Texas - The Central Texas Transportation Consortium will be hosting a transportation hiring event at Del Valle High School next week. The event is set for Friday, June 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Del Valle ISD, CapMetro, Austin ISD, Austin Community College, Circuit of the Americas, and others will be participating in the event and conducting interviews.
DEL VALLE, TX
CDC upgrades Travis County's COVID-19 Community Level from low to medium

AUSTIN, Texas - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) upgraded Travis County’s COVID-19 Community Level from low to medium on Thursday. New case totals reached the threshold necessary to trigger additional preventive measures. Upgraded Risk-Based Guidelines include masking in many circumstances. "We’re seeing steady increases in case...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
Austin Chronicle

Former Statesman Reporter Announces Bid for AISD Board

Roxanne Evans would replace LaTisha Anderson on the board. Roxanne Evans has long played a part in Austin's political scene, particularly on education. The former reporter and editorialist at the Austin American-Statesman (where she was the first Black writer to join the editorial board) has also handled communications duties for several local and national agencies, including Austin ISD. Her advocacy has also including serving as tri-chair of the AISD Facilities and Bond Planning Advisory Committee, and this week Evans announced she's running for the District 1 seat on the AISD Board of Trustees in this November's election. Incumbent LaTisha Anderson, who won a surprise victory in 2018, has indicated she does not plan to seek reelection.
AUSTIN, TX
993thex.com

Donations being accepted to help family of ETSU student who died in Texas

Funds are currently being accepted online through GoFundMe to assist the family of an ETSU Gatton College of Pharmacy student who died earlier this month. Media reports say the body of 25-year-old Luvango Musungira was recovered from Lake Corpus Christi in Manor, Texas after police said he was swimming near a bridge and then drowned.
MANOR, TX
tribeza.com

Austin Growth Leads Some Residents to Head for the Hill Country

Amidst the boom of the Austin real estate market, some are choosing to move to smaller towns with affordability and charm. Austin’s exponential growth — for better or worse — is apparent everywhere you look. But the Hill Country also abounds with smaller towns and areas, each with their own identity and charm. While some move to these towns, like Kyle and Buda, and commute to Austin, enjoying the benefits of both, others are seeking a little land and slower pace as well as the flexibility to work from home that has become so much more common.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Texas hairstylist reacts to Austin passing CROWN Act

AUSTIN, Texas - Shenneka Peterson is a hairstylist. She loves what she does, and she loves changing her own hairstyle from time to time. "I do anything from braids, passion twists, regular twists, anything that is a protective style, all-natural hair. I have relaxed clients as well," said Peterson. She...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin becomes first city in Texas to pass CROWN Act

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin is now the first city in Texas to pass the CROWN Act to help eliminate hair discrimination across the country. The Austin City Council approved implementing the Austin CROWN Act, which stands for "Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair". The act means amending...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

New barbershop open on WIlliams Drive in Georgetown

Dapper Barbershop opened May 17 at 4410 Williams Drive, Georgetown. The salon caters to men and children, specializing in razor cuts and simple braiding. The barbershop's Facebook page says it is known for comfortable seating, precision cuts and overall attention to detail.Complementary drinks are available to customers. 512-695-0324. www.facebook.com/DapperBarbershopGT.
GEORGETOWN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Over 6,500 historic artifacts found in Texas’ oldest psychiatric hospital

Throughout the construction process for the new Austin State Hospital building, archeologists have discovered over 6,500 artifacts dating back to 1861. The Austin State Hospital is undergoing construction and is set to be finished by November 2023. The new building will be all under one roof, replete with therapy and exercise rooms, classrooms and a multipurpose activity room.
AUSTIN, TX

