ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The YMCA has announced a new partnership with the City of Rome in 2022 and has organized youth activities throughout the summer. “The City of Rome is very pleased to be a partner with the YMCA to offer our children summer activities at our parks and lifeguards at the city pools. Our collaboration allows both entities to offer swimming lessons, summer basketball at the Y’s indoor gyms, YMCA Day camp at Gryziec Field, and public swimming at three city pools,” said Mayor Jacqueline M. Izzo.

ROME, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO