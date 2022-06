After months of speculation, the inaugural Saudi-backed LIV Golf event takes place this weekend to open the breakaway series that threatens to change the game as we know it.Phil Mickelson became the latest player to officially confirm his entry at the first tournament at Centurion Club in St Albans this week, with the six-time major champion set to end his four-month break from the sport following his explosive comments about the PGA Tour and the breakaway spearheaded by Greg Norman.Mickelson drew criticism and apologised after admitting to a journalist that he was aware of Saudi Arabia’s “horrible record on...

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO