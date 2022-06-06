Former Mount Union quarterback Bill Borchert is on the 2023 ballot for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame.

Borchert is among 99 players from non-Football Bowl Subdivision schools and 177 players overall on the ballot.

Borchert was a two-time All-American for the Purple Raiders from 1994-97. Mount Union went 50-3 during his four seasons, won four Ohio Athletic Conference championships and NCAA Division III national titles in 1996 and 1997.

More Mount Union Athletics: Mount Union men's 1,600-meter relay back on top as national champions

Borchert won the 1997 Gagliardi Trophy given annually to NCAA Division III's top all-around player. He threw for a school-record 63 touchdown passes as a senior and still holds school records with 14,482 passing yards and 189 passing touchdowns.

The College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 will be announced early next year. The class will be officially inducted during the 65th annual National Football Foundation awards dinner on Dec. 5, 2023.

Mount Union has one coach and one player in the College Football Hall of Fame. Former head coach and athletic director Larry Kehres was inducted in 2017, while former quarterback Jim Ballard was inducted in 2008.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Former Mount Union quarterback Bill Borchert on 2023 College Football Hall of Fame ballot