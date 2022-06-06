ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alliance, OH

Former Mount Union quarterback Bill Borchert on 2023 College Football Hall of Fame ballot

By The Repository
The Repository
The Repository
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33efOD_0g2HiMrd00

Former Mount Union quarterback Bill Borchert is on the 2023 ballot for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame.

Borchert is among 99 players from non-Football Bowl Subdivision schools and 177 players overall on the ballot.

Borchert was a two-time All-American for the Purple Raiders from 1994-97. Mount Union went 50-3 during his four seasons, won four Ohio Athletic Conference championships and NCAA Division III national titles in 1996 and 1997.

More Mount Union Athletics: Mount Union men's 1,600-meter relay back on top as national champions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bk0OJ_0g2HiMrd00

Borchert won the 1997 Gagliardi Trophy given annually to NCAA Division III's top all-around player. He threw for a school-record 63 touchdown passes as a senior and still holds school records with 14,482 passing yards and 189 passing touchdowns.

The College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 will be announced early next year. The class will be officially inducted during the 65th annual National Football Foundation awards dinner on Dec. 5, 2023.

Mount Union has one coach and one player in the College Football Hall of Fame. Former head coach and athletic director Larry Kehres was inducted in 2017, while former quarterback Jim Ballard was inducted in 2008.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Former Mount Union quarterback Bill Borchert on 2023 College Football Hall of Fame ballot

Comments / 0

Related
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

New Deshaun Watson lawsuit tells of ‘aggressive encounter’

**Warning: Some may find the information contained in the lawsuit disturbing HOUSTON (WJW) – The 24th lawsuit has been filed against Cleveland Browns Quarterback Deshaun Watson alleging sexual misconduct during a massage. Attorney Tony Buzbee filed the lawsuit on behalf of Katy Williams Monday in Harris County District Court in Houston, Texas. Williams alleged Watson contacted […]
HOUSTON, TX
Ohio Capital Journal

After ‘anti-gay’ speech at Ohio high school graduation, LGBT students demand apology

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   MARION COUNTY, Ohio — LGBTQ+ students are demanding an apology from […] The post After ‘anti-gay’ speech at Ohio high school graduation, LGBT students demand apology appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
MARION COUNTY, OH
wwnytv.com

17-year-old beaten to death outside of school founded by LeBron James

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A 17-year-old Ohio boy was killed late Thursday after a fight in the parking lot of a school founded by LeBron James, according to police. According to the Summit County Medical Examiner, the death of Ethan Liming is being investigated as a homicide. Liming was...
AKRON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio College Sports
Alliance, OH
Sports
City
Alliance, OH
Alliance, OH
Football
hotnewhiphop.com

LeBron James Mourns 17-Year-Old Who Died At I Promise School In Akron

LeBron James and his family shared their condolences after a 17-year-old boy was found beaten to death near James’ “I Promise” School in Akron, Ohio. The male victim was found beaten and unconscious in the parking lot near the school's outdoor basketball court around 10:45 p.m. on Thursday. Police officials say they believe the victim was assaulted by three unknown suspects who were playing basketball at the school’s court. Friends of the victim reportedly rushed home to call for help, but the boy succumbed to his injuries in the parking lot at around 11:05 p.m.
AKRON, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Ballard
WTRF- 7News

Power outage in Ohio, Marshall Counties until 1 a.m. Monday

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Appalachian Power is undergoing a scheduled power outage for maintenance Sunday night. According to the company’s outage map, more than 4,000 customers in Ohio and Marshall Counties are without power, stretching from Wheeling down to Moundsville. The power is scheduled to return at around 1 a.m. Monday morning. 7News and WTRF.com […]
WHEELING, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio Athletic Conference#Gagliardi Trophy#Ncaa Division Iii#American Football#All American#Mount Union Athletics
WYTV.com

2 charged, accused of fighting man with sword

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One man’s in jail and another’s still in the hospital after they were slashed with what police say was a samurai sword over the weekend. Terrell McDonald, of Youngstown, appeared in Youngstown Municipal Court Monday charged with assault. Police say another man, Terry...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WHIZ

Fatal Accident on SR 666

The State Highway Patrol released information into a fatal crash in Muskingum County. Lt. Pasqualetti said the crash occurred around 4:50pm Saturday on State Route 666. The Patrol said that 60-year-old Jeffrey King of Dresden was traveling south in a 1998 BMW Convertible, when the vehicle traveled off the left side of the road, struck a ditch and two trees.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

OVI Sobriety Checkpoint to take place this week

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is planning an OVI Sobriety Checkpoint to deter and intercept impaired drivers. The official day of the checkpoint will be announced one day prior, and the the location will be released on the morning of. If you plan to consume...
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
The Repository

The Repository

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
762K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Canton, OH from Canton Repository.

 http://cantonrep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy