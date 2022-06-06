ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Rochester symposium connects health with haircare

By Hailie Higgins
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Don’t get it twisted: your haircare matters for your health, as a symposium on Monday pointed out to local barbers and salon owners. Hosted by the Get it Done Initiative...

News 4 Buffalo

Senior tenants blast rent increases and get a break

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hundreds of seniors across Buffalo have been notified their monthly rents are going up by hundreds of dollars a month, which many can’t afford. Most of those silver-haired tenants live in senior housing managed by a Maryland-based company.. and got their rent notices this week. Many of them — especially at […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 8 WROC

Man in parked car shot overnight in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials say a man was hospitalized after being shot overnight while sitting in a parked vehicle on the city’s southwest side. Authorities say officers responded to the area of Reynolds Street and Cady Street for the report of a shooting around 2:50 a.m. According to police, once on the […]
ny.gov

Governor Hochul Announces Niagara and Wyoming Counties Have Achieved State Emergency Management Accreditation

15 Emergency Management Organizations Now Accredited Under New York's Local Emergency Management Program, the First of its Kind in the United States. Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Recently Recognized Both Counties at New York State Emergency Management Association Conference in Syracuse. Governor Kathy Hochul today announced Niagara and...
WYOMING COUNTY, NY
Rochester, NY
Rochester, NY
Rochester, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Fugitive of the Week: Douglas Gustafson

(WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On The Lookout’ for Douglas Gustafson.  The 36-year-old from Syracuse is a level 3 sex offender who police say absconded from New York State Parole. He is also wanted by U.S. Marshals for a federal probation violation, according to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s […]
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Two Indicted in Connection with Narcotics Conspiracy in Jamestown

A federal grand jury has indicted two men in connection with a narcotics conspiracy in Jamestown. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Buffalo announced Tuesday that 38-year-old Joseph Zaso of Buffalo and 47-year-old Denver Komenda of Jamestown have been charged with narcotics conspiracy. Zaso was additionally charged with using and maintaining a drug-involved premises and distribution of fentanyl. According to prosecutors, an investigation by the DEA found that Zaso and Komenda conspired to possess and sell heroin and fentanyl between September 2018 and May 2022. Zaso is also accused of using a residence on Locust Street in Jamestown to conduct drug trafficking activities, including distributing large quantities of heroin and fentanyl. Zaso was on federal supervised release after serving a five-year prison sentence for a prior drug conviction in Michigan; the supervised release was transferred from Michigan to Western New York until July 2021. Zaso faces 15 years to life in prison if convicted, while Komenda faces 10 years to life in prison if he is convicted.
JAMESTOWN, NY
#Haircare#Salon#Common Ground Health#Rochester Regional Health
WHEC TV-10

Man walking on North Goodman Street hit by multiple cars

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Police said they found a 22-year-old man lying on North Goodman Street after he was hit by multiple vehicles on Thursday morning. The man was taken to Strong Hospital with severe injuries and is expected to survive. RPD responded to a report around 2:30 a.m....
ROCHESTER, NY
cnyhomepage.com

UPDATE: Missing Oswego man found safe

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Oneida County have reported that Daniel M. Wahl has been found and is in good health. According to NYS police, 28-year-old Daniel M. Wahl was last seen on Sunday, June 5th on Woodspath Road in the Town of Salina, NY in Onondaga County while he was parking his vehicle.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
cnyhomepage.com

1 arrested, 1 at-large after body found behind Geneva Hospital

GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) — A woman was arrested Wednesday in connection with a dead body that was found behind Geneva General Hospital Sunday, police officials announced Thursday. Kiara Scott of Geneva has been charged with Manslaughter in the Second Degree and Concealment of a Human Corpse, according to the...
GENEVA, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Batavia woman pleads guilty to COVID fraud

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WROC) — A Genesee County woman has pleaded guilty in connection to COVID fraud, federal officials announced Wednesday. According to U.S. Attorney Trini Ross, 37-year-old Danielle Tooley of Batavia pleaded guilty to federal wire fraud charges that carry a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine.
BATAVIA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

How New Gun Laws Affect Hunting In New York State

New York State is leading the nation and getting stronger gun laws than ever before. Following the string of horrific mass shootings in The United States and right here in Buffalo, NY, Governor Hochul has put new laws in place that will have an immediate impact on gun ownership in the state.
FingerLakes1.com

Rochester man arrested for grand larceny

Police took a Rochester man into custody on an arrest warrant. According to a news release, the Canandaigua Police Department arrested William Beeley Jr., 25, of Rochester on a warrant for grand larceny. Upon investigation, it was determined that Beeley Jr., entered a Saltonstall Street home and stole several items.
ROCHESTER, NY

