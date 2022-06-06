Rochester symposium connects health with haircare

A federal grand jury has indicted two men in connection with a narcotics conspiracy in Jamestown. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Buffalo announced Tuesday that 38-year-old Joseph Zaso of Buffalo and 47-year-old Denver Komenda of Jamestown have been charged with narcotics conspiracy. Zaso was additionally charged with using and maintaining a drug-involved premises and distribution of fentanyl. According to prosecutors, an investigation by the DEA found that Zaso and Komenda conspired to possess and sell heroin and fentanyl between September 2018 and May 2022. Zaso is also accused of using a residence on Locust Street in Jamestown to conduct drug trafficking activities, including distributing large quantities of heroin and fentanyl. Zaso was on federal supervised release after serving a five-year prison sentence for a prior drug conviction in Michigan; the supervised release was transferred from Michigan to Western New York until July 2021. Zaso faces 15 years to life in prison if convicted, while Komenda faces 10 years to life in prison if he is convicted.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO