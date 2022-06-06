ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barry County, MI

Barry County sheriff: State blocked election investigation

By Ken Kolker
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2skWdJ_0g2HhnXL00

HASTINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — A controversial West Michigan sheriff is at the center of a legal battle after he claimed the state hampered his investigation into unfounded allegations of November 2020 voter fraud.

Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf has filed a lawsuit in the Michigan Court of Claims accusing Attorney General Dana Nessel, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and the Michigan State Police of illegally blocking his investigation. The lawsuit alleges that the state is investigating his office and has interviewed one of his deputies under subpoena.

In the lawsuit, the sheriff claims that he had received information that voter fraud and voting machine fraud was taking place in Barry County before, during and after the November 2020 election. The lawsuit doesn’t provide details of those allegations.

Judge shuts down Barry Co. sheriff’s attack on presidential election

The allegations came at the same time former President Donald Trump’s campaign was making unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud.

Leaf claims it is his constitutional duty, and his alone, to investigate alleged election fraud in his county. He alleges the state obstructed and interfered. He accused the state of unlawfully seizing voting machines and records and of threatening, harassing and interfering with witnesses, local government officials, including township clerks, and his deputies.

Leaf is no stranger to controversy. He led protests against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s COVID-19 stay-at-home order while Target 8 found Leaf, himself, working from home.

Among the allegation in Leaf’s lawsuit: That state and federal officials from an “undisclosed government agency” raided the Irving Township hall in Barry County this spring and seized voting equipment. Target 8 confirmed last month that a state police investigation that started in Roscommon County early this year had reached Irving Township.

In Roscommon County, Secretary of State Benson asked the AG and state police to investigate reports her office had received that an unnamed third party was given access to vote tabulator components and technology. Unauthorized access to machines is a breach of election security protocols and may have exposed the machines to vulnerabilities that make them unusable in future elections, Benson said.

In Barry County, Irving Township Supervisor Jamie Knight told Target 8 on Monday that state police detectives had seized one of the township’s vote tabulators. She said she hasn’t heard anything more about the investigation.

Sources: Irving Township raided as a part of state investigation

State police say the investigation is still active.

In Hastings Charter Township, Supervisor Jim Brown told Target 8 that the sheriff in March filed a Freedom of Information Act request asking the county’s township clerks for November 2020 voting records.

“This is a criminal investigation, so no information shall be redacted from requested materials,” the sheriff’s FOIA request stated.

Hastings Charter Township not only denied the request but also sent the sheriff a $1,309 bill for legal fees and a strongly worded letter (PDF) .

“Per our lawyer, this request should have never been submitted,” the supervisor wrote. “We suggest you and your office concentrate on the law enforcement duties that our taxpayers elected you to do as per your mission statement. Potential legal actions are not something your department needs and would just reduce the resources your department requires to get your job done for Barry County taxpayers.”

Target 8 tried reaching the sheriff on Monday but a clerk at his office said the sheriff’s attorney had directed him not to comment.

The sheriff has asked for a hearing before the state Court of Claims. No date has been set.

The AG, secretary of state and state police refused to comment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WOOD TV8

Lawmakers react to charge in Lyoya case

Politicians around the state are reacting to the announcement from Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker officer who shot and killed Patrick Lyoya during a traffic stop in Grand Rapids nine weeks ago will be charged with second-degree murder.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Barry County, MI
Government
City
Hastings, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Hastings, MI
Government
County
Barry County, MI
WLNS

Officials react to arrest of GOP Governor candidate

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lawmakers and officials are reacting to the arrest of Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley. Kelley was arrested on Thursday for his alleged participation in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. The 40-year-old was charged with misdemeanors in federal court for ” knowingly entering or remaining on the U.S. […]
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Person
Jocelyn Benson
Person
Donald Trump
iheart.com

Ryan Kelley Speaks Out After Being Raided by FBI- 6-10-22

Grab gifts and gear in my store and help support the cause as I bring you the stories you wont hear anywhere else!. My new book, "Good News: Hope and Encouragement for Trying Times" is out now!. The Big Three 6-10-22 1 Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker announced the decision...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

New DNR order prohibits water access from Michigan’s state-run beaches when risks are present

LANSING, MI – Planning to hit the beach this summer?. Anyone who answered yes will want to be aware of a new policy the Department of Natural Resources is now enforcing. Initially proposed in 2021, the update to the Michigan’s Land Use Order (Section 5.1.6) allows the DNR to prevent, and potentially fine, anyone who enters water from a state-managed beach when risks to human health and safety are present.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Election#Election Fraud#Election Security#Election Local#Politics Local#State#The Michigan State Police#Barry Co
9&10 News

Michigan Court Keeps Another GOP Candidate off Ballot

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court turned down an appeal Tuesday by another Republican candidate for governor whose campaign petitions were found to be full of fraudulent signatures. The court declined to intervene in a decision by the Board of State Canvassers to keep Donna Brandenburg off...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
beckersasc.com

Michigan physician pleads guilty to fraudulent billing, to pay $500K

A Muskegon, Mich., physician has pleaded guilty to billing Medicare, Medicaid and Blue Cross Blue Shield for services she didn't perform, the U.S. Justice Department said June 7. Soaries Maxine Peterson, MD, 68, admitted she billed for office visits when she was out of state or out of the office...
MUSKEGON, MI
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy