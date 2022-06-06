Soaring competition coming to Yoder

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE)- Wichitans have noticed more than enough rain the past few weeks, but what are the further implications?. For some that are checking out Sedgwick County Park, it may mean more mosquitoes out on the water while fishing; this is exactly what 10-year-old Tristan Brashears ran into today.

WICHITA, KS ・ 13 HOURS AGO