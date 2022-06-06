ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yoder, KS

Soaring competition coming to Yoder

 2 days ago
YODER, Kan. — If you are around the Yoder area over the next 10 days, you will see a lot of activity at the Yoder Glider Port at the old naval...

Hutch Post

NBC World Series tickets on sale

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The 88th NBC World Series, powered by Evergy, returns July 28-August 6 as 16 teams compete in the largest Summer Collegiate National Championship in the country. The first four days of the tournament will be held at Hobart-Detter Field in Hutchinson, with games at noon, 3:00...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

18 for Buddy golf tournament is June 25

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The annual James “Buddy” Bryant Memorial Golf Tournament is back again this year. The benefit event in honor of former Haven High School Student James Bryant will be held Saturday, June 25, at the Crazy Horse Golf Club at the Highlands. The format will...
HUTCHINSON, KS
City
Yoder, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Cars
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Abilene woman named General Manager of Tony’s Pizza Event Center

An Abilene resident has been named the new General Manager of Tony’s Pizza Event Center in Salina. Kasey Hanney of Abilene will follow current General Manager Susan Trafton when Trafton moves on to a new position in Loveland, Colorado. Hanney started her career at Ike’s Place in Abilene where...
ABILENE, KS
KAKE TV

An increase of insects and mushrooms in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE)- Wichitans have noticed more than enough rain the past few weeks, but what are the further implications?. For some that are checking out Sedgwick County Park, it may mean more mosquitoes out on the water while fishing; this is exactly what 10-year-old Tristan Brashears ran into today.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Coronavirus cases up in Kansas, 130 hospitalized

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of people testing positive for the coronavirus in Kansas has increased by 4,706 since last Wednesday. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said the seven-day average of new cases is 538, increasing 179 over last week. The KDHE tests some of the coronavirus cases for variants. Since last […]
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Monarchs vs Wichita Lobo's in Wichita tonight!

WICHITA, Kan.—The Hutchinson Monarchs open the 2022 season on the road tonight in Wichita vs the Wichita Lobo's at the West Urban Baseball Fields. This is a doubleheader beginning at 6pm. GameLink:. http://sunflowerleaguewtt.wttbaseball.pointstreak.com/scoreboard.html?leagueid=1889.
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

Video: Storm rolls through Wichita early Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The KSN Skyview camera captured the storm rolling through Wichita early Wednesday morning. You can watch the video above. The storm produced heavy rainfall during the morning commute. Storms will clear out through the day. However, the KSN Storm Track 3 Weather team is monitoring...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

June 8, a deadly anniversary for tornados in NE Kansas

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – Six people died and 200 were injured in 1974 when a tornado touched down on June 8 and destroyed homes, a shopping center, a nursing home, and an apartment complex in Emporia. The National Weather Service rated the tornado an F4, that designation estimates winds could have been from 207 to […]
EMPORIA, KS
Cars
Hutch Post

Hutch Symphony to perform at Dillon Nature Center Friday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Normally, the Dillon Nature Center is filled with youth and summer camp programs. This Friday evening, there will be a little something for the adults. The Hutchinson Symphony visits the Mary Clark Community Courtyard at 7 p.m. Instead of canoes and fishing tackle, guests will see bassoons, flutes and violins. The program is free and open to the public.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Monarchs sweep Lobos in Wichita to start season

WICHITA, Kan.—The Hutchinson Monarchs defeated the Wichita Lobos in both games of the season opening doubleheader on Tuesday night from Wichita's West Urban Field, winning game one 5-2 and taking the nightcap 7-2 to get the 2022 season off in a positive note. In the first inning, Hutchinson Monarchs...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Monarchs rained out Monday; will play two Wednesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Monarchs will have to wait until the middle of the week for their home opener. Monday's game has been postponed due to wet field conditions. Wednesday's game against the Wichita Lobos is now a doubleheader and will start at 6 p.m. at Hobart-Detter Field.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Waggoner hosting legislative forums

HUTCHINSON, KS – Paul Waggoner, Representative for the 104th District, will be hosting two legislative forums in the coming days. The first will be held at the Mustard Seed in Buhler on Friday, June 10 beginning at 9 a.m. The second is scheduled for Monday, June 13 on the campus of Hutchinson Community College. The HutchCC forum will be held at the Shears Technology Center’s Justice Theater beginning at 6:30 p.m.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

Two injured in morning crash on E Kellogg

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people were injured in a crash on westbound Kellogg at 143rd in east Wichita Wednesday morning. The severity of their injuries wasn’t confirmed, but dispatch said a firefighter reported they suffered serious injuries. The crash happened at around 7:45 a.m. and involved at least...
WICHITA, KS
Hutchinson, KS
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

