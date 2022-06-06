ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manawa, WI

Starchaska, Gene A.

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGene A. Starchaska, age 88 of Manawa, died unexpectedly while fishing with his son in Minnesota on Sunday, May 22, 2022. Gene was born on July 17, 1933, son of the late Max and Eva (Delo) Starchaska. Gene graduated from Little Wolf High...

Binder, Duane A.

Duane A. Binder, age 87, of Waupaca, passed away at home on Monday, June 6, 2022, with family at his side. He was born in Beaver Dam on June 16, 1934 to Herbert and Edith Binder. He was a proud Korean War veteran, serving from 1956-1958. In September of 1959, he was united in marriage to Judith Kavolski, and they were blessed with two children, Paul and Beth. He was an avid fisherman, a hobby he enjoyed sharing with both his children and grandchildren. Shooting trap and sporting clays were also a favorite pastime.
WAUPACA, WI
Pankow, Leonard

Leonard Walter Pankow was born on September 8, 1932,. son of the late Rev. Walter E. Pankow and Mildred R. Pankow (Yerke), in New London, WI. He was baptized by his father, attended Emanuel Lutheran School in New London through the 8th grade, and then attended Northwestern Prep in Watertown, WI, graduating in 1950. He continued his education in Watertown at Northwestern College, graduating in 1954. He then went on to continue his studies in preparation for the ministry at Wisconsin Ev. Lutheran Seminary in Mequon, WI. After his first year at the Seminary, he accepted a call to teach at Fox Valley Lutheran High School in Appleton, WI for the 1955-56 school year, also driving a bus from New London to Appleton daily to transport area high school students.
NEW LONDON, WI
Davis, Larry J.

Larry J. Davis, age 78, New London, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, due to complications with COPD. He was born on November 11, 1943, in New London, son of Donald and Alice (Heman) Davis. Larry graduated from New London High School in 1961. On May 25, 1990, he was united in marriage to Susan C. Thompson at the Outagamie County Courthouse in Appleton. He worked at Buss Electric for 27 years, retiring in 2002. Larry enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren, road trips with his wife, riding his moped around town, watching Nascar racing, and fishing. Larry had a passion for woodworking, making unique birdhouses, special projects upon request, and fixing things.
NEW LONDON, WI
Leary, Leonard P.

Leonard P. Leary, age 86, of Waupaca, passed away at home on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. He was born in the Town of Belmont on April 23, 1936, one of 12 children to Hugh and Margaret (Doyle) Leary. He was a hardworking farmer his entire life, a career that he loved. Baseball was a favorite hobby and he enjoyed watching as well as playing. His pet dogs held a special place in his heart. Other hobbies included deer hunting and riding around the countryside looking for wildlife with his friend Jerome.He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Survivors include his two sons, Brad (Roxie) of Redgranite and Todd (Judi) of Milwaukee; grandchildren: Gavin (Tommi) and their son Mason and Halle Leary, Chris (Tricia) and their children, Mason and Gabby “Pumpkin”. He is also survived by siblings: Jean Ellen, Lucille, Donna Mae and Norm, as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
WAUPACA, WI
Viergutzes to host Brunch on the Farm

A rural Clintonville dairy farm is gearing up for a big day later this month. The Shawano County Farm Bureau will hold its annual Brunch on the Farm Sunday, June 26, at Triple D Dairy. David and Connie Viergutz own and operate the farm with their children, Jacob and Erin, at N12098 County Trunk D, Clintonville,
CLINTONVILLE, WI
Knoke Sr., John F.

John F. Knoke Sr., age 90, of Waupaca, WI passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, June 6, 2022 at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Appleton, WI. He was born July 3, 1931 in Shawano, WI; son of Herman and Lucy (Lotharius) Knoke. When John was only 12 years old, he came by train to Waupaca for the first time to work on a potato farm east of town, which is when he first came to love the area. John served in the U.S. Marine Corps from December 11, 1951 until he was honorably discharged on December 2, 1953, where he was stationed stateside in Florida during the Korean War. On May 29, 1954, he married Illa M. Hagen in Minneapolis, MN and together through the years they raised six children and were blessed with fourteen grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
WAUPACA, WI
Museums open in Clintonville

Museum on Main, at 102 S. Main, and History House Museum, at 32 11th St., will be open 1-4 p.m. Saturday, June 18. During the summer, the Clintonville museums are open on the first and third Saturdays of the month. The History House will be open on Friday, July 1,...
CLINTONVILLE, WI
T-Birds blanked in semifinal

After gaining momentum through the postseason with regional and sectional championships, the Iola-Scandinavia softball team’s season came to a screeching halt in the state semifinals. The Thunderbirds, in the program’s first trip to state, ended up on the short end of a 10-0 score June 9 in a WIAA...
IOLA, WI
Foundry receives child advocacy award

Waupaca business recognized for partnership with schools. The Wisconsin Association of School District Administrators recognized Waupaca Foundry with its statewide 2021-22 Bert Grover Child Advocacy Award. Waupaca Foundry is the only business statewide to receive this award for significant commitment to children. More than 420 school districts in Wisconsin can...
WAUPACA, WI
Cartoonist presents ‘Anime Your Way’

Manawa library to host free drawing program for teens. Sturm Memorial Library’s teen program series will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, with a visit from cartoonist Carlos Nieto III. He will be at the library to present “Anime Your Way.” The free drawing program is for students...
MANAWA, WI
Thunderbirds’ luck runs out

In the end, it was too much Oakfield and not enough Iola-Scandinavia. The Thunderbirds’ season ended June 7 with a 13-6 loss to Oakfield in a WIAA Division 4 baseball sectional final in Rosholt. Iola-Scandinavia had advanced to the championship game earlier that day with a 5-1 over Gibraltar/Washington...
ROSHOLT, WI
Sheriff candidates speak at forum

The Waupaca County Republican Party will host a candidates forum at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 16, in the conference hall at Par 4 Bistro, 201 Foxfire Drive. Sheriff Tim Wilz and Detective Sgt. Cameron Durrant have agreed to participate. Wilz is seeking re-election as Waupaca County sheriff and Durrant is...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI

Community Policy