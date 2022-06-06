Starchaska, Gene A.

Larry J. Davis, age 78, New London, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, due to complications with COPD. He was born on November 11, 1943, in New London, son of Donald and Alice (Heman) Davis. Larry graduated from New London High School in 1961. On May 25, 1990, he was united in marriage to Susan C. Thompson at the Outagamie County Courthouse in Appleton. He worked at Buss Electric for 27 years, retiring in 2002. Larry enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren, road trips with his wife, riding his moped around town, watching Nascar racing, and fishing. Larry had a passion for woodworking, making unique birdhouses, special projects upon request, and fixing things.
