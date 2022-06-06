Johnson, Donald R.

John F. Knoke Sr., age 90, of Waupaca, WI passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, June 6, 2022 at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Appleton, WI. He was born July 3, 1931 in Shawano, WI; son of Herman and Lucy (Lotharius) Knoke. When John was only 12 years old, he came by train to Waupaca for the first time to work on a potato farm east of town, which is when he first came to love the area. John served in the U.S. Marine Corps from December 11, 1951 until he was honorably discharged on December 2, 1953, where he was stationed stateside in Florida during the Korean War. On May 29, 1954, he married Illa M. Hagen in Minneapolis, MN and together through the years they raised six children and were blessed with fourteen grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

