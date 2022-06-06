ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waupaca, WI

Johnson, Donald R.

Cover picture for the articleDonald R. Johnson, age 67, of Glen Flora, WI passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 28th, 2022. He was born in Waupaca, WI on September 27, 1954, a son of the late Theodore and Alta (Hanke) Johnson. He served in the U.S. Marines and U.S. Army. Donald married Judith...

Davis, Larry J.

Larry J. Davis, age 78, New London, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, due to complications with COPD. He was born on November 11, 1943, in New London, son of Donald and Alice (Heman) Davis. Larry graduated from New London High School in 1961. On May 25, 1990, he was united in marriage to Susan C. Thompson at the Outagamie County Courthouse in Appleton. He worked at Buss Electric for 27 years, retiring in 2002. Larry enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren, road trips with his wife, riding his moped around town, watching Nascar racing, and fishing. Larry had a passion for woodworking, making unique birdhouses, special projects upon request, and fixing things.
NEW LONDON, WI
Binder, Duane A.

Duane A. Binder, age 87, of Waupaca, passed away at home on Monday, June 6, 2022, with family at his side. He was born in Beaver Dam on June 16, 1934 to Herbert and Edith Binder. He was a proud Korean War veteran, serving from 1956-1958. In September of 1959, he was united in marriage to Judith Kavolski, and they were blessed with two children, Paul and Beth. He was an avid fisherman, a hobby he enjoyed sharing with both his children and grandchildren. Shooting trap and sporting clays were also a favorite pastime.
WAUPACA, WI
Borchardt Sr., George C.

George C. Borchardt, Sr. age 79 of the Town of Larrabee, Waupaca County passed away. following a courageous battle with stage 4 cancer surrounded by family at his home under the care of ThedaCare at Home Hospice Wednesday morning June 8, 2022. George Carl Borchardt was born on October 3,...
CLINTONVILLE, WI
Knoke Sr., John F.

John F. Knoke Sr., age 90, of Waupaca, WI passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, June 6, 2022 at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Appleton, WI. He was born July 3, 1931 in Shawano, WI; son of Herman and Lucy (Lotharius) Knoke. When John was only 12 years old, he came by train to Waupaca for the first time to work on a potato farm east of town, which is when he first came to love the area. John served in the U.S. Marine Corps from December 11, 1951 until he was honorably discharged on December 2, 1953, where he was stationed stateside in Florida during the Korean War. On May 29, 1954, he married Illa M. Hagen in Minneapolis, MN and together through the years they raised six children and were blessed with fourteen grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
WAUPACA, WI
Smith, Wisniewski strike gold

Ben Smith made the most out of his first trip to the WIAA State Track & Field Championships. One day after winning the boys’ Division 1 shot put event, the Hortonville High School sophomore made it two in a row by placing first in the discus event. He wasn’t...
HORTONVILLE, WI
Wausau area obituaries June 6, 2022

Wayne B. Olson, 83, of Wausau, passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Our House Assisted Living, Wausau, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services. He was born on October 31, 1938, in Two Rivers, WI, son of the late Vernon and Beatrice (Lyons) Olson. He married Florence Hunnaman in Wausau, WI. She preceded him in death. Wayne served his country in the US Marines for four years as well as in the US Army as a Green Beret for six years during the Vietnam War.
WAUSAU, WI
2 hospitalized after Green Bay shooting

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Two people are hurt in a shooting on Green Bay’s east side. Police say they responded just before 10 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a male who had been shot in the area of E. Mason Street and Lime Kiln Road. While tending...
GREEN BAY, WI
Viergutzes to host Brunch on the Farm

A rural Clintonville dairy farm is gearing up for a big day later this month. The Shawano County Farm Bureau will hold its annual Brunch on the Farm Sunday, June 26, at Triple D Dairy. David and Connie Viergutz own and operate the farm with their children, Jacob and Erin, at N12098 County Trunk D, Clintonville,
CLINTONVILLE, WI
Vandalism increases in central Wisconsin

KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WSAW) - As the weather heats up, it seems like those who are up to no good are warming up, too. Vandalism is being reported all across central Wisconsin. The Kronenwetter Police Department said they see an uptick in vandalism during the spring and summer months. The Wisconsin Rapids Parks and Recreation Center had to close its skate park because of graffiti on Wednesday.
KRONENWETTER, WI
JUST IN: Pedestrian killed in downtown Wausau crash

A 52-year-old man died late Wednesday after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Wausau, police confirm. Wausau Police Capt. Ben Graham said officers and an ambulance were dispatched at about 11:20 p.m. to the intersection of North First Street and Washington Street for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
Wisconsin dog headed to compete in Westminster Dog Show

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Wisconsin dog is heading to New York to compete in the Westminster Dog Show. "Panda," a 2-year-old St. Bernard, was bred in Monroe County to a family who owns eight St. Bernards. Only the top five dogs, per breed, are invited to compete...
MONROE COUNTY, WI
Multiple bear sightings in southern Wisconsin

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis.— Some Wisconsinites reported bear sightings in Waukesha and Washington Counties in southeast Wisconsin. A bear even walked right up to a back door of a home just north of Oconomowoc, Wis. One day later, a homeowner in Hartford spotted a bear walking through their yard. People...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
5 Wausau businesses vandalized, Weston man charged

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A Weston man has been charged with criminal damage to property after police say he vandalized several Wausau businesses. Between June 1 and June 2, the Wausau Police Department investigated five separate reports of property damage. Police found damage at Angelo’s Pizza, Pearl Luvs Earl, Subway, Thrive Foodery, and the Boys and Girls Club. All of these businesses are located on the east side of Wausau, between North 2nd St and North 6th St. Each business sustained, at a minimum, damage to glass doors and windows.
WAUSAU, WI
Douglas County + Wisconsin Marriage License Changes Start July 1

The month of June and summer in general is the busy season for weddings. Many couples choose to tie the knot when the weather is nice - especially here in the Northland. But before they head to the altar, soon-to-be bride and grooms in Wisconsin will want to take a double-peak at that marriage license. Especially if they plan to cross state lines or are juggling later calendar dates.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
Stretch of Green Bay street closes for 2 months for bridge replacement

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A street on Green Bay’s west side that feeds traffic to and from W. Mason St. is closing for over two months this summer. Green Bay Public Works is closing S. Taylor St. between 7th and 9th streets starting next Monday, June 13. That’s just south of W. Mason. It will remain closed through Friday, August 26, to replace a small bridge.
GREEN BAY, WI
Foundry receives child advocacy award

Waupaca business recognized for partnership with schools. The Wisconsin Association of School District Administrators recognized Waupaca Foundry with its statewide 2021-22 Bert Grover Child Advocacy Award. Waupaca Foundry is the only business statewide to receive this award for significant commitment to children. More than 420 school districts in Wisconsin can...
WAUPACA, WI
T-Birds blanked in semifinal

After gaining momentum through the postseason with regional and sectional championships, the Iola-Scandinavia softball team’s season came to a screeching halt in the state semifinals. The Thunderbirds, in the program’s first trip to state, ended up on the short end of a 10-0 score June 9 in a WIAA...
IOLA, WI
Wisconsin deputy kills person during traffic stop

A person is dead after a Wisconsin sheriff's deputy opened fire during a traffic stop. The state Department of Justice said the incident began Wednesday afternoon when an Oconto County Sheriff's deputy responded to a call of a reckless driver. The deputy found the vehicle on the side of Interstate 41 in the town of Oconto. A passenger in the vehicle got out, approached the deputy with a knife and the deputy opened fire. The person died at the scene. The Justice Department did not reveal the gender or race of either the deputy or the person who died. Agency spokeswoman Gillian Drummond didn't immediately return a message Thursday morning.
OCONTO, WI
Wandering bear strolls across Washington County property

HARTFORD, Wis. — Exclusive video obtained by WISN 12 News shows what is likely the same bear spotted in Oconomowoc Thursday night — in rural Hartford the following morning. That means the bear traveled roughly 13 miles in a span of just 12 hours. "I open it up...
Pandemic aid benefits superintendent's wife; FOX6 Investigators find

HARTFORD, Wis. - The federal government is showering Wisconsin schools with more than $2 billion in pandemic relief funds. The latest round aims at helping students recover from the so-called "learning loss" that resulted from school closures and virtual learning. But FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn found one school administrator who has turned learning loss into a financial gain for his own household.
HARTFORD, WI

