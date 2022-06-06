54 arrested in multi-agency roundup

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark.– A woman is on the run after she allegedly stole a deputy’s patrol truck while in handcuffs and got away in Mississippi County, Arkansas on Thursday. According to the Mississippi County Sheriff’s office, an off-duty officer saw Heather Hitchcock, who was known to have active felony warrants for her arrest, in the […]

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, AR ・ 10 HOURS AGO