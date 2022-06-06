ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola, AR

54 arrested in multi-agency roundup

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Kait 8
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - The police chief of Osceola has a message for criminals: his town is not open for business. Osceola police and multiple other law enforcement agencies flooded the streets of town Friday, June 3,...

www.kait8.com

Comments / 5

Gary Fleming
4d ago

Sorry Folks But This Was Only An Election Year Clown Show. If It Weren't An Election Year Their Special Training Would Make Crime Invisible

Reply(2)
2
