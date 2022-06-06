ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Hamilton, Northern Columbia, Southern Columbia, Suwannee by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-06 16:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-06 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Hamilton;...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Camden, Charlton by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-09 14:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-09 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Camden; Charlton The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Camden County in southeastern Georgia Northeastern Charlton County in southeastern Georgia * Until 330 PM EDT. * At 254 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles north of Kings Ferry, or 9 miles northeast of Folkston, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Kingsland, Woodbine, Homeland, Kings Ferry, Tarboro and Colesburg. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Citrus, Hernando, Sumter by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 13:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-08 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Citrus; Hernando; Sumter The National Weather Service in Ruskin has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Citrus County in west central Florida West central Sumter County in central Florida North central Hernando County in west central Florida * Until 200 PM EDT. * At 122 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northeast of North Brooksville, or 9 miles northeast of Brooksville, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Nobleton, Croom, Suburban Acres, Floral City and Istachatta. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
CITRUS COUNTY, FL

