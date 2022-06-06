ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Zealand’s Colin de Grandhomme out of rest of England tour with injury

hiindia.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLondon, June 7 (IANS) A day after losing the first Test, New Zealand suffered a setback as pacer Colin de Grandhomme has been ruled out of the second and third Test against England due to an injury. De Grandhomme pulled short during the first Test after suffering a suspected...

hiindia.com

