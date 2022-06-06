ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gastonia, NC

More charges against Gaston pair after another child comes forward: PD

By Jesse Ullmann
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lpTQ3_0g2HgJiW00

GASTON COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – More indecent liberties charges are being sought against a Gastonia pair after a second child victim came forward, Gaston Police said Monday.

In May officers began investigating Gastonia residents Ashley Hardee, 32, and Jerry Gillespie, 36, after receiving a report from child services, who had received a report from a social worker.

Following their arrest, an additional child came forward, the police report indicated.

Both are now facing additional charges of indecent liberties with a child.

They are both in custody and are being held on a $500,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 20

Jason Carney
3d ago

trump living in people's head rent free this had nothing to do with trump lol people just keep the hate going instead of wondering why these people were around this kids in the first place.

Reply(2)
12
Louise Holderman
4d ago

Back story? Who are they? Why were they around said children?

Reply
10
Barbara Berry
4d ago

Lock them up and throw the key away

Reply
19
Related
WSOC Charlotte

17-year-old charged for shooting outside Eastridge Mall that left 3 hurt, police say

GASTONIA, N.C. — A 17-year-old has been charged in a shooting outside Eastridge Mall in Gastonia that left three people hurt Friday afternoon, according to police. The chief of Gastonia police initially said two men and one woman were shot. Authorities later said another man who was shot showed up at a hospital in Charlotte, but police determined that man was hurt in a separate shooting.
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

Police: Shooting at Eastridge Mall in Gastonia, several injured

Four people were injured when gunshots were fired near the food court inside Eastridge Mall. Shoppers had to be evacuated by police after gunshots rang out near the mall food court. York Co. brings new lawsuit against Tepper's company. Updated: 2 hours ago. York County is bringing a lawsuit against...
GASTONIA, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Gaston County, NC
Gaston County, NC
Sports
Gastonia, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Gaston, NC
Gastonia, NC
Sports
City
Gastonia, NC
Gaston County, NC
Crime & Safety
WBTAM/WBTFM

Eastridge Mall Shooting: A Day in the Life of Brett Jensen

“How much do I owe you for the tea?” That was Brett’s question for his server as he heard about a shooting in a Gastonia Mall that called him away as he sat down for lunch. Today on “Breaking with Brett Jensen,” Brett talks about the shooting at Eastridge Mall, sharing the entire press conference […]
GASTONIA, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Another Child#Violent Crime#Gaston Police#Queen City News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WSOC Charlotte

Pennsylvania teen sentenced for stabbing grandfather’s home nurse with a sword in 2020

WILLIAMSBURG, Pa — A Pennsylvania teen has been sentenced for stabbing his grandfather’s home nurse with a sword in April 2020. WTAJ says Michael Watson, 17, was sentenced Thursday to 18 to 36 years in prison for attempted murder plus seven years of probation. Watson was charged as an adult after an expert witness said that he was a threat to public safety.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

42K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy