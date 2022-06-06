More charges against Gaston pair after another child comes forward: PD

GASTON COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – More indecent liberties charges are being sought against a Gastonia pair after a second child victim came forward, Gaston Police said Monday.

In May officers began investigating Gastonia residents Ashley Hardee, 32, and Jerry Gillespie, 36, after receiving a report from child services, who had received a report from a social worker.

Following their arrest, an additional child came forward, the police report indicated.

Both are now facing additional charges of indecent liberties with a child.

They are both in custody and are being held on a $500,000 secured bond.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.