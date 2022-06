Pittsboro, NC – The Board of Commissioners for the Town of Pittsboro and Chatham County will hold a joint meeting at 6 pm PM on Thursday, June 9, 2022. This regular meeting will be held in person at the Chatham County Agriculture and Conference Center (1192 US-64 Business, Pittsboro, NC 27312). The meeting is open to the public.

CHATHAM COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO