A 19-year-old Hoboken man was arrested early Friday morning for a shooting near a city recreation field earlier this week, authorities said. Halim A. Gilyard was taken into custody at 2:30 a.m. in the area of Fourth and Adams streets and is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, unlawful possession of a weapon and causing or risking widespread injury. He was arrested by detectives from the Hoboken Police Department and members of the Hudson County Swat Team.

HOBOKEN, NJ ・ 15 HOURS AGO