The owner of a well-known restaurant and nightclub in Woodside has been convicted of defrauding the state out of at least $1 million in sales tax. Oscar Monegro, who owns Mamajuana Café Queens, located at 33-15 56th St., pleaded guilty to grand larceny and criminal tax fraud for filing bogus financial reports over an eight-year period, the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance announced Monday.

QUEENS, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO