A Ocean County high school student was arrested earlier this week after he threatened to bring a semi-automatic rifle to school and shoot two 15-year-old girls, police said. The incident unfolded during a school bus ride home from Southern Regional High School in Stafford on Tuesday when Deven Marino, 18, of Manahawkin, said he would bring an AR-15 to school and shoot the girls, according to a police report. The comments were recorded by a student.

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ ・ 4 HOURS AGO