Cranston, RI

Woman arrested, charged with infant’s death

By Sarah Doiron, Shiina LoSciuto
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A Cranston woman has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of a 9-month-old boy.

Katherine Castaneda pleaded not guilty to the charge when she faced a judge last week.

The 27-year-old’s arrest came more than a year after the infant’s death and was the result of a lengthy investigation.

It’s unclear at this time how Castaneda knew the baby, nor how he died.

The investigation began back in December 2020, when the infant was found unresponsive inside a Lincoln Avenue home. The baby was rushed to Hasbro Children’s Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The infant’s death led investigators to a home on Mishnock Road in West Greenwich. Detectives searched the residence , though it’s unclear who lives there or how it’s connected to the investigation.

The Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF) determined back in May that the infant’s death was a result of maltreatment.

Castaneda was released on $10,000 personal recognizance. 12 News reached out to her by phone in regards to the investigation, but she said she wasn’t interested in talking about it.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

