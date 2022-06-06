Woman arrested, charged with infant’s death

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A Cranston woman has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of a 9-month-old boy.

Katherine Castaneda pleaded not guilty to the charge when she faced a judge last week.

The 27-year-old’s arrest came more than a year after the infant’s death and was the result of a lengthy investigation.

It’s unclear at this time how Castaneda knew the baby, nor how he died.

The investigation began back in December 2020, when the infant was found unresponsive inside a Lincoln Avenue home. The baby was rushed to Hasbro Children’s Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The infant’s death led investigators to a home on Mishnock Road in West Greenwich. Detectives searched the residence , though it’s unclear who lives there or how it’s connected to the investigation.

The Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF) determined back in May that the infant’s death was a result of maltreatment.

Castaneda was released on $10,000 personal recognizance. 12 News reached out to her by phone in regards to the investigation, but she said she wasn’t interested in talking about it.

