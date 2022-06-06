Athens police seek public's help in Sunday shooting; no arrest after Saturday gunfire fatal

ATHENS — Athens police are asking the public for help in locating a shooting suspect from an incident that left a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds Sunday night.

A day earlier, a man was fatally shot in Athens and police questioned and released the shooter, according to authorities.

Capt. Brett M. Constable said Sunday’s shooting occurred at 10:28 p.m. at Stanford Street and Somerest Drive. He said officers found an adult male in the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds. Constable said the victim was transported to Huntsville Hospital and is expected to survive.

“We found a vehicle believed connected to the case parked in the Walmart parking lot later that night, and it was moved to the police department (lot),” he said. The shooting scene was less than 3 miles west of parked vehicle.

Constable said "a decent crowd of people were at the shooting scene, but we don’t know if they were present at the time of the shooting.” He would not say if the vehicle belonged to a suspect or give the description of the vehicle.

He said the department’s investigation is just beginning, and it is too early to release some details.

He urged anyone with information about the Sunday shooting to call Athens police at 256-233-8700.

“We’ve always had great cooperation from the public,” he said.

Constable said no arrest has been made in Saturday night’s fatal shooting.

He said when officers arrived at the Higgins Court Apartments at 515 S. Hine St., shortly after 9:30 p.m., they found Kerry Deshaun Crutcher, 32, dead at the scene.

Limestone Coroner Mike West said Crutcher apparently died from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.

“The call came in at 9:29 p.m. and Athens EMS personnel ruled him dead at the scene at 9:46 p.m. and contacted the coroner’s office,” West said Monday afternoon. “My office is waiting preliminary results from the state forensics office in Huntsville.”

Constable said when officers arrived at Higgins Apartments “a man had his hands in the air and a weapon down on the ground away from him and is cooperating with our investigation.”

Constable said the case will be turned over the district attorney’s office and likely go before a grand jury in a few months.

He called two weekend shootings in Athens “very unusual.”

“There is no connection between the two,” he said, adding authorities do not know what sparked the shootings. The two shooting locations are about 1 mile apart.