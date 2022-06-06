ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, AL

Athens police seek public's help in Sunday shooting; no arrest after Saturday gunfire fatal

By Michael Wetzel Staff Writer
The Decatur Daily
The Decatur Daily
 4 days ago

ATHENS — Athens police are asking the public for help in locating a shooting suspect from an incident that left a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds Sunday night.

A day earlier, a man was fatally shot in Athens and police questioned and released the shooter, according to authorities.

Capt. Brett M. Constable said Sunday’s shooting occurred at 10:28 p.m. at Stanford Street and Somerest Drive. He said officers found an adult male in the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds. Constable said the victim was transported to Huntsville Hospital and is expected to survive.

“We found a vehicle believed connected to the case parked in the Walmart parking lot later that night, and it was moved to the police department (lot),” he said. The shooting scene was less than 3 miles west of parked vehicle.

Constable said "a decent crowd of people were at the shooting scene, but we don’t know if they were present at the time of the shooting.” He would not say if the vehicle belonged to a suspect or give the description of the vehicle.

He said the department’s investigation is just beginning, and it is too early to release some details.

He urged anyone with information about the Sunday shooting to call Athens police at 256-233-8700.

“We’ve always had great cooperation from the public,” he said.

Constable said no arrest has been made in Saturday night’s fatal shooting.

He said when officers arrived at the Higgins Court Apartments at 515 S. Hine St., shortly after 9:30 p.m., they found Kerry Deshaun Crutcher, 32, dead at the scene.

Limestone Coroner Mike West said Crutcher apparently died from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.

“The call came in at 9:29 p.m. and Athens EMS personnel ruled him dead at the scene at 9:46 p.m. and contacted the coroner’s office,” West said Monday afternoon. “My office is waiting preliminary results from the state forensics office in Huntsville.”

Constable said when officers arrived at Higgins Apartments “a man had his hands in the air and a weapon down on the ground away from him and is cooperating with our investigation.”

Constable said the case will be turned over the district attorney’s office and likely go before a grand jury in a few months.

He called two weekend shootings in Athens “very unusual.”

“There is no connection between the two,” he said, adding authorities do not know what sparked the shootings. The two shooting locations are about 1 mile apart.

Comments / 0

Related
WAAY-TV

Athens Police seeking public's help locating suspect in gas theft

Rising gas prices are leading to more gasoline thefts. Athens Police are looking for the driver of a Chrysler 200. Police say the driver pumped $67.02 in gas Thursday at a business on Browns Ferry Street, then drove off without paying. They released a photo of the man Friday morning....
ATHENS, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Athens, AL
Athens, AL
Crime & Safety
104.1 WIKY

Judge Grants Motion To Drop Charge Of Escape For Fugitive

A judge in Lauderdale County has granted the State of Alabama’s motion to drop a charge of escape against Casey White. Prosecutors will instead take the case to a grand jury to get a formal escape charge against white, who fled the jail with former corrections officer Vicky white.
EVANSVILLE, IN
radio7media.com

Search Warrant in Colbert County Results in Drug Arrest

A SEARCH WARRANT IN NORTHERN ALABAMA HAS RESULTED IN A DRUG ARREST. ON WEDNESDAY, MEMBERS OF COLBERT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE, MUSCLE SHOALS POLICE DEPARTMENT, MADISON COUNTY NARCOTICS UNIT, THE DRUG ENFORCEMENT ADMINISTRATION, ALABAMA LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY AND RUSSELLVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT, EXECUTED THE WARRANT AT A PROPERY ON EAST SIXTH STREET IN MUSCLE SHOALS. THE SEARCH RESULTED IN THE DISCOVERY OF 22 POUNDS OF UNCUT COCAINE AND ALMOST 2 POUNDS OF METHAMPHETAMINE IN ADDITION SCALES, PLASTIC BAGGIES, GUNS, AND $29,601 DOLLARS. THE APPROXIMATE STREET VALUE OF THE DRUGS WAS ESTIMATED AT 1.5 MILLION DOLLARS. VICTOR HERNANDEZ GARCIA WAS ARRESTED AND TRANSPORTED TO THE COLBERT COUNTY JAIL. GARCIA IS CHARGED WITH DRUG TRAFFICKING AND THE INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING.
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Huntsville Hospital
WAFF

Multi-vehicle wreck near Trinity Lane

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Police Department officers are responding to a multi-vehicle wreck on the Beltline near Trinity Lane on Friday. An adult and one child have been transported to Huntsville Hospital. At this time, one northbound and one southbound lane are closed. Drivers are advised to take an...
DECATUR, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
WAAY-TV

2 injured, lanes blocked by Decatur wreck involving tractor-trailer

Decatur Police are responding to a multi-vehicle wreck with injuries on Beltline Road near Trinity Lane. Police say traffic is down to one northbound lane and one southbound, so drivers should seek an alternate route if possible. If not possible, expect delays and use extra caution in the area. An...
DECATUR, AL
WHNT-TV

Bus Crash in Madison County

A pickup truck rear-ended a school bus carrying children from school. Witnesses say the driver didn't appear to slow down as the bus was making a turn into the nearby sub-division.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Woman found safe after being reported missing from Jackson County

UPDATE: Jackson County Sheriff's Office says Beverly Tanner was found safe in another county. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a woman reported missing from the Langston area. Beverly Sue Tanner, 53, was last seen walking from a campsite on Langston Road on Sunday,...
The Decatur Daily

The Decatur Daily

Decatur, AL
4K+
Followers
183
Post
728K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Decatur Daily

Comments / 0

Community Policy