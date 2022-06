POCATELLO — “Decarbonizing the Northwest,” a summer webinar series sponsored by the NW Energy Coalition, will be held in person on the Idaho State University campus with the second of four sessions livestreaming on Wednesday, June 15. The public is invited to attend the free sessions at ISU’s Student Union Building in the Clearwater Room where the webinar sessions will be livestreamed from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m Mountain Daylight Time. The series is sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Pocatello, Portneuf Resource Council, Citizens Climate Lobby of Pocatello and the ISU Sustainability Club. The sponsoring organizations are tabling 30 minutes prior and 30 minutes after the webinar livestream. Plan on arriving at least 15 minutes before 11 a.m. for the introduction to the event by the hosting organization. Bringing a brown bag lunch is encouraged. Limited refreshments will be provided.

POCATELLO, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO