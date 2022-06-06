Police pull man from Westport house fire

WESTPORT, Mass. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway following an overnight house fire in Westport.

The town’s fire department said firefighters and police were called to Reed Road just after 3 a.m. for what was described as a “disturbance and possible structure fire.”

Officers arrived to find a home on fire and a man refusing to leave it.

Police were eventually able to remove the man from the home and firefighters quickly put out the flames, which were contained to a portion of the first floor, according to the fire department.

It’s unclear at this time what led up to the fire, but officials say Westport detectives are looking into it.

