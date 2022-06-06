ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westport, MA

Police pull man from Westport house fire

By Steven Matregrano
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=259gD5_0g2He5W100

WESTPORT, Mass. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway following an overnight house fire in Westport.

The town’s fire department said firefighters and police were called to Reed Road just after 3 a.m. for what was described as a “disturbance and possible structure fire.”

Officers arrived to find a home on fire and a man refusing to leave it.

Police were eventually able to remove the man from the home and firefighters quickly put out the flames, which were contained to a portion of the first floor, according to the fire department.

It’s unclear at this time what led up to the fire, but officials say Westport detectives are looking into it.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

