2 arrested following chase in Trumbull County

By Patty Coller
 4 days ago

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people were arrested following a chase in Trumbull County Saturday.

According to a police report, William Campbell, 26, of Warren, took off from a traffic stop on Washington Street at about 3:26 a.m. and led police on a chase that involved Warren city police, the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office, Bazetta police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Man convicted of attempted abduction arrested again in Champion

Campbell did not stop for police and drove at speeds of 75 to 80 miles per hour through Warren and into Bazetta Township, according to the report.

At one point, police say Campbell lost control at North Park Avenue and North River Road and went into a field but sped away, hitting a deputy’s cruiser and nearly hitting a Warren city police cruiser.

The pursuit continued into Bazetta Township where Campbell ran off the road into a ditch on Bazetta Road, according to a police report.

Reports said both Campbell and his passenger, Rayzhawna Murray, continued to ignore orders from police but were eventually removed from the car.

Murray was arrested on an outstanding warrant and Campbell was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on charges of failure to comply – operate motor vehicle to flee, felonious assault, driving under suspension, domestic violence and resisting arrest.

