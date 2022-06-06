ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudoun County, VA

Loudoun Moms Demand Action Marks Gun Violence Awareness Day

By Renss Greene
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Loudoun chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America held its fifth and best-attended yet of its annual gun violence awareness events Saturday near Rust Library. The event marks Gun Violence Awareness Day on June 3 and Wear Orange June 4-5. Coming in the wake of...

Lovettsville Council Again Nixes LGBTQ Proclamation

A second effort to have the Lovettsville Town Council adopt a proclamation supporting the LGBTQ community during June failed Thursday. Following a May meeting during which a proposed proclamation to recognize June as Pride Month did not make it to a vote, the council this week was divided on whether to consider a proclamation marking the anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall clashes between protesters for gay rights and police in New York City.
LOVETTSVILLE, VA
loudounnow.com

Fairfax Teen Again Charged with School Threats

The Fairfax teen who was charged last year with making threats against Farmwell Middle School is back behind bars after allegedly making bomb threats targeting two other schools. Shane D. Lucas, 18, was arrested Tuesday by the Fairfax County Police Department following the investigation of May 19 bomb threats sent...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Loudoun Board Adopts Pride Month Resolution Over Kershner’s Objections

Supervisor Caleb E. Kershner (R-Catoctin) on June 7 once again mounted an objection to the ceremonial resolution recognizing June as Pride Month in Loudoun. The resolution was removed from among seven other ceremonial resolutions on the Board of Supervisors’ consent agenda, a package of noncontroversial votes taken without discussion at the same time, including Racy Amity Day, Homeownership Month, and recognizing the Loudoun Foster Parents of the Year and the Cool Spring Elementary PTA. Any single supervisor may pull an item from the consent agenda.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Evan Jay Chapple, 1964-2022

On Friday, June 3, 2022, Evan Jay Chapple, surrounded by his wife and children, passed away after a year and a half-long battle with lung cancer. Evan was known for his love of his family and community, his passion for his farm and soil, and his sense of humor and compassion.
LEESBURG, VA
Metcalfe Joins BCT Advisory Board

Stacey Metcalfe has joined the Loudoun County advisory board of BCT-Bank of Charles Town. The members of the panel provide strategic advice to BCT regarding local markets, with an emphasis on Loudoun County and Northern Virginia. Metcalfe is the executive director and CEO of Morven Park and is the past...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Middleburg Council Weighs 2 Proposals for Asbury Church

The Middleburg Town Council this week heard public briefings on two proposals to renovate and reuse the historic Asbury Church. One offered by the Loudoun Freedom Center envisions using the North Jay Street building as an educational center telling stories of the town’s Black community and the Civil War. Another would use the building as a yoga studio and community center. Both would aim to preserve the historic integrity of the 193-year-old structure.
MIDDLEBURG, VA
Workshops Offered for Homeownership Month in Loudoun

During June, Homeownership Month, Loudoun County and its partners will host three free, virtual events for learning more about owning a home in Loudoun. These workshops will provide information on Loudoun homebuyer programs, financial literacy, and a general housing market update. On Wednesday, June 15 from noon to 1 p.m....
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Stephanie-Jo Thompson Graves, 1946-2022

Stevii (Stephanie-Jo Thompson) Graves passed away on April 22, 2022 at her home in Leesburg from a short, intense battle with pancreatic cancer. Stevii entered this world on June 1st, 1946 to her proud parents Bill and Dorothy Thompson in in Ottumwa, Iowa. Her late father was a Rear Admiral...
LEESBURG, VA
2 Former Teachers Claim Retaliation

Loudoun County Public Schools is accused of retaliating against two women who say there were assaulted by elementary school special education students, but the superintendent is denying those allegations. During last night’s School Board meeting, two teachers delivered public comment, claiming that they were assaulted by students in their special...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Buzzed at the Bee Returns to Trungo’s

Buzzed at the Bee, the Loudoun Literacy Council’s grown-up spelling bee and trivia night, returned after a two-year pandemic hiatus to Trungo’s in Leesburg on Thursday. Contestants tried their hand in spelling, Loudoun and English language trivia, and categories like “Renaissance Artist or Coffee” and “Spell it Out or Act it Out,” competing for a prize donated by Trungo’s.
LEESBURG, VA
Loudoun Chamber Seeks Nominations for

The Loudoun Chamber has opened the nomination process for the 28th Annual Loudoun Small Business Awards, where the Loudoun community will celebrate the achievements and contributions that local small businesses, entrepreneurs and nonprofits. Nominations will be accepted through July 22. Access the nomination form at loudounchamber.org/SBA. Finalists for the awards...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Society
Loudoun Firefighters File Collective Bargaining Petition

The Loudoun County Career Firefighters Association, IAFF Local 3756, has filed a petition with overwhelming support to begin collective bargaining. Under state law passed last year, county employees may petition the Board of Supervisors for collective bargaining. The county board isn’t required to then enter a collective bargaining agreement, but a majority on the Loudoun board has pushed for allowing employees to unionize.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Hillsboro Players Make Stage Debut With ‘The Glass Menagerie’

Rebecca Baldwin Fuller can’t look at an empty stage without wanting to put on a play. Fuller, a western Loudoun resident and former professional actor, launched Loudoun’s newest community theater group, The Hillsboro Players, this year. The company’s debut production of Tennessee Williams’ “The Glass Menagerie” runs June 10-12 at the Hillsboro Old Stone School.
HILLSBORO, VA
Barbara Elizabeth Plitman, 1944-2022

Barbara Elizabeth Plitman of Basye, VA (formerly of Leesburg, VA) passed away on May 24, 2022, at the home of her daughter near Lovettsville. She was born July 1, 1944. She is survived by three daughters Theresa Emery (Frank), Deborah Fallon (Mike) and Michelle Johnson (Paul Owens), twin sister Bea Robinette, brother Ronald Eamich (Patty), 9 grandchildren Christina Edmondson, Doug Philyaw (Amy), Michael-Ryan Fallon, Ellie Fallon (Dylan White), Tiffany Emery, Brock Emery, Tyler Owens (Katy), Justin Owens (Tara) and Alex Owen (Ellen), 12 great-grandchildren, and 12 nieces and nephews. Also surviving is her mother-in-law Sally Plitman and brothers-in-law Michael Plitman (Joan), Mark Plitman, and sister-in-law Jeannie Payne. She was predeceased by her parents Wanda and Mervin Eamich, husbands Lanny Robinette and Stuart Plitman and niece Dawn Robinette.
LEESBURG, VA
Loudoun Issues RFQ for Affordable Housing Financing Program

Loudoun County has issued a Request for Qualifications for the affordable housing financing program for developers launched earlier this year, the Rental Housing Acquisition and Preservation Loan Program. The program is meant to preserve affordable, multi-family rental housing units in Loudoun County by making funding available for their acquisition and...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
John Edward Buresh, 1964-2022

John Edward Buresh of Leesburg, Virginia passed away on Friday, May 27, 2022, at the age of 57 from cancer. John was born July 14, 1964, in Marshalltown, Iowa to Tom and Bonnie Buresh. He is survived by his loving wife of 27 years Jaimie Potter, son Kyle Buresh, siblings...
LEESBURG, VA
Lawrence T Bles, 1959-2022

Lawrence T “Larry” Bles of Fairfax, Virginia departed this world on June 1, 2022. He was born May 4, 1959. He is survived by his sister Elizabeth Bles-Webber (Steve) and brother James M. Bles (Debie) and several nieces and nephews. His parents, James and Lucy Bles, predeceased him as well as his sister Babette Bles and a nephew.
FAIRFAX, VA
Loudoun Broadband Expansion Project to Begin Installations

Crews are this month getting to work installing hundreds of miles of fiber optic cable as Loudoun County hits a major milestone in its project to extend broadband internet to all its residents. In December 2021, the county won more than $17.5 million in Virginia Telecommunication Initiative, or VATI, grant...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Loudoun Supervisors Approve 246 Homes on Fleetwood Road

The county board has approved plans to build 246 homes next to Willowsford near Evergreen Mills Road, despites warnings from some supervisors that approval would abandon the comprehensive plan in that area and overburden schools and roads. “I really am not sure why we seem, some of us, to be...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA

