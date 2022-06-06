Loudoun Moms Demand Action Marks Gun Violence Awareness Day

Supervisor Caleb E. Kershner (R-Catoctin) on June 7 once again mounted an objection to the ceremonial resolution recognizing June as Pride Month in Loudoun. The resolution was removed from among seven other ceremonial resolutions on the Board of Supervisors’ consent agenda, a package of noncontroversial votes taken without discussion at the same time, including Racy Amity Day, Homeownership Month, and recognizing the Loudoun Foster Parents of the Year and the Cool Spring Elementary PTA. Any single supervisor may pull an item from the consent agenda.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO