WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. – The Maryland State Highway is currently conducting a study to determine what needs to be done to improve traffic and safety along Rt. 90. In August 2021, Governor Larry Hogan announced that the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration would evaluate improvements along the MD 90 corridor between US 50 and MD 528 in Worcester County.

WORCESTER COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO