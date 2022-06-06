Stateside: Monday, June 6, 2022

It was March when Stacy Averill noticed the lines were getting longer at Gleaners Community Food Bank distribution sites across Southeast Michigan. “Right now, we are seeing multigenerational families who are all living together to save on costs, who are coming to our distributions in order to help that household get by,” says Averill, Gleaners’ vice president of community giving and public relations. “We’re also seeing more people carpool…and pick up food for their neighbors, so that their neighbors don’t have to spend the money on gas to get to the distribution sites.”

