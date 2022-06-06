ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Stateside: Monday, June 6, 2022

michiganradio.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this episode of Stateside, incoming Planned Parenthood of Michigan CEO, Paula Thornton Greear, talked about what she hopes to achieve with reproductive rights in the state. Then, Hadha Baladuna: Arab American Narratives...

www.michiganradio.org

Comments / 0

Related
michiganradio.org

Stateside: Wednesday, June 8, 2022

Today on Stateside, State Senator Curtis Hertel Jr. talked about the lack of gun reform in the Michigan Senate. Then, with federal pandemic rent assistance running out, thousands of Detroiters are trying to avoid eviction, with some resorting to living in hotels. Two Detroit-based reporters discussed the details of the problem.
DETROIT, MI
michiganradio.org

James Craig announces write-in campaign for Republican primary

Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig is planning to run a write-in campaign for governor after his lawsuit to get put on the Republican primary ballot was dismissed. He made the announcement Thursday night on Fox 2 Detroit. He and other candidates fell victim to alleged signature fraud on their...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Government
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
michiganradio.org

Four Michigan Starbucks unionize, one votes not to

Five Michigan Starbucks stores in voted on whether to unionize Tuesday. All but one voted yes. Organizers from the Starbucks Workers United Huron Valley Coalition gathered outside the Starbucks on State Street in Ann Arbor to watch votes be tallied on Tuesday. The five stores voted individually. The Starbucks located...
ANN ARBOR, MI
michiganradio.org

Stateside Podcast: Debbie Stabenow on the future of universal school meals

Federal waivers that have allowed schools to feed all students for free throughout the pandemic will expire this month. The waivers allowed school meal programs to operate year-round through the U.S. Department of Agriculture summer meals program. All students were eligible regardless of their families income, and the program gave schools about 90 cents extra each meal than what they get under the regular lunch program, according to Education Week.
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

A perfect storm: How signature gathering became so difficult this election

Hundreds of signature gatherers have been stationed on street corners throughout Michigan this spring. Most are following the law, but widespread fraud allegations have disrupted multiple candidacies and ballot initiatives. Then, last month, the race for Michigan governor got a shock when half the Republican field found out they failed...
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

Michigan state park dark sky preserves now officially open 24 hours

Stargazers will now have 24-hour access to Michigan’s Dark Sky Preserves following a new land use order passed by the state Department of Natural Resources Thursday. Dark Sky Preserves are special areas within state parks where light pollution is limited. Previously, entrance to dark sky preserves in state parks...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Jackson
michiganradio.org

Michigan Senate passes childcare bill package

Legislation to help address Michigan’s childcare provider shortage passed the state Senate Wednesday. The eight bills in the package include one that would increase how many kids certain childcare homes can watch and another that would make the results of any special investigation publicly accessible. State Senator Wayne Schmidt...
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

Levin bill would increase election worker pay

As the 2022 election season approaches, some Michigan clerks say they’re scrambling to find enough election workers. Michigan Congressman Andy Levin hopes increasing their pay might help. That’s why Levin, an Oakland County Democrat, has introduced the Enhanced Pay for Election Workers Act in the U.S. House. It would...
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

FBI arrests gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley, searches Allendale home

Michigan candidate for governor, Ryan Kelley, faces misdemeanor criminal charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021 attack at the U.S. capitol. Kelley was arrested by the FBI Thursday at his home in Allendale in western Michigan. After appearing before a judge in a Grand Rapids federal courtroom Thursday afternoon, he was released without bail.
ALLENDALE, MI
michiganradio.org

House Oversight advances FOIA bills

Bills that would add more transparency requirements for state agencies and local governments made it out of the Michigan House Oversight Committee Thursday. The package would require state agencies and local governments to acknowledge receipt of a Freedom of Information Act request within a couple of business days. The legislation...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stateside#Planned Parenthood#Arab#The Copper House#Google Podcasts#U M Dearborn#Abou Zeineddine
michiganradio.org

Soaring prices mean food banks face growing need, less food

It was March when Stacy Averill noticed the lines were getting longer at Gleaners Community Food Bank distribution sites across Southeast Michigan. “Right now, we are seeing multigenerational families who are all living together to save on costs, who are coming to our distributions in order to help that household get by,” says Averill, Gleaners’ vice president of community giving and public relations. “We’re also seeing more people carpool…and pick up food for their neighbors, so that their neighbors don’t have to spend the money on gas to get to the distribution sites.”
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy