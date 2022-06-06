ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Just 17% of Americans now believe Trump was solely responsible for January 6 as committee prepares to hold 'blockbuster' primetime hearings on Thursday

By Nikki Schwab
 4 days ago

Just 17 per cent of Americans hold former President Donald Trump solely responsible for the January 6 Capitol attack a poll released Monday said - as the January 6 committee prepares to hold its first primetime hearing on Thursday.

NBC News' May survey found there was an 11-point drop in the percentage of Americans who believed the ex-president was solely responsible for the attack, compared to when the question was first asked in the aftermath of the deadly 2021 riot.

Now, overall, 45 per cent of respondents said that Trump was solely or mainly responsible for the attack - broken down to 17 per cent who said solely and another 28 per cent who said mainly.

Initially in January 2021, 52 per cent said Trump was solely or mainly responsible for the mob - with 28 per cent saying he was solely responsible and another 24 per cent saying he was mainly responsible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mREna_0g2Hd2u300
The percentage of Americans who hold former President Donald Trump solely responsible for the January 6 Capitol attack has slipped to 17 per cent, a new NBC News poll shows
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pz1CB_0g2Hd2u300
Since January 2021, fewer Americans believe former President Donald Trump was solely responsible for January 6, while more now believe he's 'not really responsible' 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zecr7_0g2Hd2u300
As fewer Americans hold ex-President Donald Trump solely responsible for January 6, the House select committee on January 6 will go primetime this week, with a televised hearing on Thursday 

Additionally, in May 2022, 35 per cent of respondents said Trump was not really responsible, up from the 29 per cent who said Trump was not really responsible in directly in January 6's aftermath.

The percentage of Americans who said Trump was 'somewhat' responsible for January has stayed about the same.

It was 20 per cent in May 2022 versus 18 per cent in January 2021.

Supporters of the former president stormed the U.S. Capitol Building the day Congress was counting the Electoral College votes to formally certify the election for now President Joe Biden.

Trump falsely claimed he didn't win a second term due to widespread voter fraud and encouraged his supporters to march down to the Capitol at a rally outside the White House earlier that day.

He was impeached by the House of Representatives for inciting an insurrection after leaving office, but was acquitted by Republican lawmakers in the U.S. Senate.

Two-thirds of the Senate would have had to vote in favor of a conviction.

After a bipartisan bill to form a 9/11-style commission to investivate January 6 died in the Senate, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi formed a House select committee to probe 1/6.

That committee will hold its first primetime hearing Thursday.

While a smaller percentage of Americans assigned complete responsibility to Trump for the attack, his overall popularity remains low, the survey showed.

Forty-two per cent of respondents said they viewed Trump 'very negatively.'

Which is more than the 40 per cent who said they viewed Biden 'very negatively.'

