Paul Pogba will be 'no use to' Juventus if he continues to play as he has done for Manchester United, insists Italy legend Fabio Cannavaro

By Michael Rudling For Mailonline
 4 days ago

Italy legend Fabio Cannavaro has warned that Paul Pogba's return to Juventus will be 'of no use' unless he can improve on recent form.

Pogba looks set to return to Juventus when his Manchester United contract runs out at the end of June. He had a successful spell in Turin before his infamous £89m transfer, winning four Serie A titles with the Old Lady.

‘Pogba to Juve? I hope to see the real Paul again, the one from the first Juventus experience,’ Cannavaro told Tuttomercatoweb.

Paul Pogba looks set to return to Juventus six years after he left for Manchester United

‘He has to find the reasons. The midfielder of recent seasons is of no use to Juventus or France.’

Cannavaro is the Italy's most capped outfield player with 136 and spent two seasons with Juventus.

Despite glimpses of his obvious talent, Pogba failed to match his Juventus form at United in his six seasons with the club.

Fabio Cannavaro warned Pogba will be of 'no use' to Juve unless he recaptures his old form

He did win the Europa League in 2017 and made the PFA team of the year in 2018-19, but he never lived up to his sizable price tag.

Even as Pogba struggled with United he was a key part of the French national team and was widely praised for his role in their 2018 World Cup win.

The 29-year-old will have to follow Cannavaro's advice if Juventus are to return to the top of Italian football

