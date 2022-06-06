The Edison Foundation’s Derby Event raises over $9k for scholarships
By Staff Reports
miamivalleytoday.com
4 days ago
PIQUA — The Edison Foundation at Edison State Community College had a successful inaugural Bet on the Future: A Stick Horse Derby event, raising over $9,000 to support scholarships for students in the agriculture and veterinary technology programs. Eighty-seven people, including volunteers, supported the event at Edison State’s...
TROY — The Edison Foundation and Edison State Community College are teaming up to host the fourth annual Drive for Scholarships golf scramble on Friday, July 29. All proceeds from the event will directly benefit the student scholarship program, which provides Edison State students with the opportunity to attain higher education.
MIAMI COUNTY — Residents in Concord Township and in the Miami East School District will have easier access to books and materials they reserve from the Troy-Miami County Public Library with the installation of book lockers in those communities. The lockers are located at the Robinson Branch of the...
ADA — The following students from Miami County were recently named to the Dean’s List at Ohio Northern University for the spring 2022 semester:. ADA — The following Miami County residents were eligible to participate in Ohio Northern University’s spring 2022 commencement ceremonies:. Emily Kauffman, of...
TROY — The Troy Board of Education will hold its regular monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, June 13 in the Troy Board of Education office. TROY — The next regular meeting of the Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services will be Wednesday June 15 at 6:45 p.m. A public budget hearing for comment on the Board’s CY2023 Budget will take place from 4-4:30 p.m. The Finance Committee will meet at 6 p.m. A Records Commission meeting will commence at 6:15 p.m. or at the conclusion of the Finance Committee meeting to review proposed changes to the board’s records retention schedule.
TROY — Pastor Doug Magin of First Baptist Church of Troy is retiring after 50 years of service. Growing up in upstate New York in a small-town east of Rochester, Magin always had a passion for education. He attended Houghton College as a math major with the intent of becoming a high school math teacher. It was there that he discovered his calling to ministry.
WEST MILTON — The 2022 Milton-Union Hall of Honor inductees were recently recognized at the 134th Milton-Union Alumni Banquet. Those inductees include the following:. Sam Hissong grew up on a farm on Markley Road, just west of West Milton. At Milton-Union, he was involved in National Honor Society, FFA, Hi-Y Club, the marching band, and school plays.
Jordan Robert Pullins, 34, to Brittany Renee Rose, 32, both of Troy. Brittany Suzanne Dyas, 27, of Piqua, to Jakob Lawrence Gamble, 27, of Cincinnati. Samantha Taylor Mains, 22, of Tipp City, to Timothy Jason McNamara, 22, of Pillipsburg. Scott Andrew Bretland, 58, to Laurie Evans Tesch, 58, both of...
Jonah Bensman and Parker Butler study a working bee hive at Camp Excel at the Upper Valley Career Center on Wednesday. Science of Bees is a popular new addition to this year’s Camp. The class is taught by Mr.Dave Collins, an experienced beekeeper who is also a UVCC satellite teacher at Piqua High School.
COVINGTON — The Covington Exempted Village School District is entering the second round of interviews for a new superintendent. The job search comes after both the current Superintendent Gene Gooding and High School and Junior High Principal Josh Meyers submitted their letters of resignation to the school board in May.
EDITOR’S NOTE: This is part two of the May 9 inspection of Dragon City in Piqua. Part one of the inspection is in the June 10 edition of the Miami Valley Today and is also available on miamivalleytoday.com. Information was provided by Miami County Public Health. May 9. •...
TROY — Join the Troy-Miami County Public Library for an Oreo Taste Test on Thursday, June 23 at 6:30 p.m. The kids had their chance; now the adults get their turn. Do you know how many Oreo flavors exist? Think you can guess the flavor? Now is your chance to try, come sample and enjoy several flavors of Oreos and try to guess what flavor it is. For adults only. Registration is required for this program, reserve a spot now at www.tmcpl.org. Call the library at 937-339-0502 ext. 117 for more information.
PIQUA – Beginning on May 1, the city of Piqua saw some changes within the Piqua City Commission and its leadership. Former Mayor and Commissioner Thomas Fogt stepped down from both positions. Former Vice Mayor Cindy Pearson stepped into the position of mayor of Piqua. Commissioner Kris Lee became the new vice mayor, while James “Jim” Vetter was elected to the position of First Ward Commissioner.
PIQUA – The Piqua City Commissioners met on Wednesday, June 8 for a general session followed by a Town Hall Meeting. The general session included two resolutions. The second resolution was tabled for a later date. The first resolution was approved and involved authorizing the city manager to execute an agreement to settle a grievance action. The summary of the resolution stated, “A City of Piqua employee was disciplined and a grievance for arbitration was filed. All parties to the conflict believe it is in the best interest to avoid arbitration.”
Enough already with the tornadoes. It sure seems like we’re getting a lot more of them than we used to. I grew up around here, and I hardly remember ever running for the basement because of imminent tornadoes. In the last few years, it seems to happen all the time.
TIPP CITY — A resolution directing the Miami County Board of Elections to place an ordinance reallocating funds from the Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) to the general fund was unanimously approved by Tipp City Council at Monday’s meeting. The approved resolution is the next step toward addressing budget...
TIPP CITY — The National Weather Service in Wilmington confirmed at least one tornado touched down Wednesday evening, occurring in Miami County near West Milton and Tipp City sometime between approximately 5:55 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. As a result of these storms, the National Weather Service plans to conduct...
A tornado struck north of Tipp City around 6 p.m. Wednesday. Hardest hit was Meijer Distribution on County Road 25A. There are numerous reports of damage, but there were no reported injuries as of press time. According to the National Weather Service, a tornado-producing storm was located near Tipp City at approximately 6:08 p.m., moving east at 35 mph. Rader and storm spotters confirmed the tornado.
Information provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office. SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION: While conducting a routine quarterly check, it was found a registered sex offender was out of compliance. This case is pending. This was reported on the 700 block of South Downing Street in Piqua. ANIMAL COMPLAINT: A deputy...
GREENVILLE — A Greenville couple were identified as the occupants of a helicopter crash that took place Tuesday, June 7, in a driveway on the 5000 block of Hog Path Road in Greenville. The crash resulted in the death of Krista Zimmer, 35, who was pronounced dead at the...
