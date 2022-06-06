The Edison Foundation’s Derby Event raises over $9k for scholarships

TROY — Join the Troy-Miami County Public Library for an Oreo Taste Test on Thursday, June 23 at 6:30 p.m. The kids had their chance; now the adults get their turn. Do you know how many Oreo flavors exist? Think you can guess the flavor? Now is your chance to try, come sample and enjoy several flavors of Oreos and try to guess what flavor it is. For adults only. Registration is required for this program, reserve a spot now at www.tmcpl.org. Call the library at 937-339-0502 ext. 117 for more information.

MIAMI COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO