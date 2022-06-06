Second offender dies in custody at Algoa Correctional Center

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

A second prisoner at the Algoa Correctional Center in Jefferson City died while in custody in June.

The Missouri Department of Corrections is reporting Ronnie Whiteside, 44, was pronounced dead at the center.

Ronnie Whiteside

On July 14, 2020, Whiteside pled guilty and was sentenced to a seven-year concurrent sentence for third-degree domestic assault from Lincoln County and second-degree assault from Boone County.

Whiteside has been in the custody of the Missouri Department of Corrections since July 16, 2020.

On June 1, Michael Damouth, 40, of St. Louis was pronounced dead at the center. Damouth was serving a three-year sentence for multiple crimes.

An autopsy is scheduled for Whiteside.

