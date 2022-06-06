ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Second offender dies in custody at Algoa Correctional Center

By Karl Wehmhoener
 4 days ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

A second prisoner at the Algoa Correctional Center in Jefferson City died while in custody in June.

The Missouri Department of Corrections is reporting Ronnie Whiteside, 44, was pronounced dead at the center.

Ronnie Whiteside

On July 14, 2020, Whiteside pled guilty and was sentenced to a seven-year concurrent sentence for third-degree domestic assault from Lincoln County and second-degree assault from Boone County.

Whiteside has been in the custody of the Missouri Department of Corrections since July 16, 2020.

On June 1, Michael Damouth, 40, of St. Louis was pronounced dead at the center. Damouth was serving a three-year sentence for multiple crimes.

An autopsy is scheduled for Whiteside.

Rosie Robinson
3d ago

@ABC17NEWS ..... how many more inmates are going to die before something is investigated? A family member of mine is in Algoa. He fell last week, he actually passed out, fell back onto a table & busted his head open, then apparently rolled to the floor busting his face open as well. He hit the call button 2 times, a corrections officer never came.... I talked to him 2 days after the incident and the CO still never acknowledged the incident. This inmate has medical issues (epilepsy being one) and he is not treated properly for this issue nor his other medical, mental & learning/understanding disabilities / issues..... something needs done!! Inmates are people too & have loved ones that care about them. We are all human & make mistakes, that doesn't mean inmates should be discarded like they are nothing!!! Please investigate - maybe just maybe that will spark a change.

