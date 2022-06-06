ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Political analysts preview California’s June 7 primary

By Jacque Porter
Fox40
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KTXL) — Voting ends Tuesday for California’s 2022 primary....

fox40.com

Fox40

California fast food workers strike in support of FAST Recovery Act

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Fast food workers across California went on strike Thursday in support of Assembly Bill 257, the Fast Food Accountability and Standards Recovery Act. Also known as the FAST Recovery Act, the bill would create a council within the state’s Department of Industrial Relations that would...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox40

Weber comfortably leads secretary of state race

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Secretary of State Shirley Weber remains poised for her first full term in office after officials released the early returns from California’s primary election Tuesday. Weber captured well over 50% of the vote in the batch of results released shortly after polls closed, with many...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox40

Kounalakis moves on to California’s Lieutenant Governor general election

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Associated Press is projecting incumbent Eleni Kounalakis (D) will move forward to California’s Lieutenant Governor general race. Kounalakis’ opponent is still not known, but Republican candidate Angela Underwood Jacobs was the second leading vote getter as of 5:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. Kounalakis,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox40

Chen headed to runoff for California controller, likely to face Cohen

Lanhee Chen has qualified for the general election for state controller on Nov. 8, and as of Tuesday night, it’s likely he will face Malia Cohen. The position, which CalMatters described as “an accountant and bookkeeper [who] oversee[s] the payout of public funds for the next four years,” has been held by Controller Betty Yee for eight years.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox40

Is there a California accent?

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – There’s a Southern accent, a Boston accent and a Jersey accent, but is there a California accent? That may be the wrong question to ask, says one linguist. “Everyone has an accent is the standard answer every linguist will give,” said Teresa Christine Pratt,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Fox40

Best Sacramento steakhouses: Gayot names the top restaurants in your city

Whether you’re looking for a prime rib, a porterhouse, tomahawk or a ribeye, there’s no shortage of steakhouse options across California. But with restaurants specializing in various cuts of red meat being some of the most expensive, it can be hard to know which chop house is worth your fleeting time and hard earned money.
SACRAMENTO, CA
