Benson, NC

North Carolina fire crews rescue dog trapped in SUV’s engine compartment

By Rodney Overton
 4 days ago

BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Fire crews in Benson rescued a dog that was trapped in the engine compartment of an SUV Saturday.

The call came in for an animal rescue Saturday morning in the parking lot at McDonald’s at 600 E. Main St., according to a news release from the Benson Fire Department.

“A curious puppy crawled up into the engine compartment,” the news release said.

Because of the location of the puppy, the rescue was “a delicate extended extrication,” fire officials said in the release.

Eventually, firefighters were able to get to the puppy and remove the dog from the engine compartment.

The fire department posted a photo of a woman holding the puppy beside two firefighters in front of the SUV. Fire officials later said the woman was the owner of the puppy and of the SUV involved.

