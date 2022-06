ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Shiner Comanches beat Garrison 3-0 in the class 2A state semifinal game to head back to the state title game Thursday at noon against Valley Mills. Ryan Peterson was on the mound for the Comanches, he pitched all seven innings and had 13 strike-outs, only gave up two hits. He is 14-0 on the year.

