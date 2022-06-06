ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama Sends Offer to Eighth-Grade Quarterback Prospect

By Joe Gaither
 2 days ago
The Alabama Crimson Tide football program has sent an offer to class of 2026 quarterback prospect Julian Lewis. Lewis, a Ga., native will be entering high school this upcoming fall, but is already well decorated heading...

Tide 100.9 FM

Former Bama WR Joins the Gus Bus in UCF

Former Alabama wide receiver Javon Baker, who was originally slated to transfer to Kentucky, is announcing that he'll take his remaining eligibility to Orlando at the University of Central Florida. Baker initially announced his Transfer Portal entry and commitment to the Kentucky Wildcats not long after Alabama's loss in the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Ole Miss Commit Collects Offer From Alabama

The Alabama Crimson Tide football team gives offer to three-star linebacker Jordan Lockhart, a current Ole Miss commit. "GOD IS GREAT! Thank you Coach Nick Saban for blessing me with an Offer from the University of Alabama," said Lockhart in a Twitter post on Wednesday afternoon. The Calif., native ranks...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Softball Invited to Major Invitational

The Alabama softball team will be one of 16 teams to compete in the 2023 TaxAct Clearwater Invitational in Clearwater, Fla., next year. This will be the first time the Crimson Tide will play in the invitational since 2020. Alabama went 3-2 in that tournament, winning the first three games and losing the last two.
CLEARWATER, FL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Hoops Lands First Commitment of 2023 Class

Alabama basketball secured its first commitment of the 2023 class over the weekend in 4-star forward Sam Walters. The 6-foot-8 forward out of The Villages, Florida is considered the No. 11 prospect in the out of the state and the No. 94 prospect in his class by 247Sports. Crimson Tide...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Former Alabama Football Star Has Reportedly Died

A former University of Alabama football star has reportedly died at the age of 55. According to multiple reports, former Alabama football All-American Robert Stewart has passed away. Stewart's death was confirmed in Charlotte, North Carolina on Saturday. “Robert was a powerful positive presence every day on our team,” former...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Person
Dylan Moses
Person
Julian Lewis
Tide 100.9 FM

Former Bama Wide Receiver Gehrig Dieter Announces NFL Retirement

Former Alabama wide receiver and Super Bowl champion Gehrig Dieter announced his retirement from the NFL via Twitter on Wednesday. Dieter spent the entirety of his professional football career as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs, who signed him after being undrafted in the 2017 NFL Draft. He was awarded a championship ring for the team’s victory in Super Bowl LIV over the San Francisco 49ers in 2020.
KANSAS CITY, MO
tdalabamamag.com

Nick Saban all smiles on the lake with Alabama leadership group

We are getting closer to the regular season for Alabama football. Coach Nick Saban had his leadership players at Lake Tuscaloosa for a team bonding experience. Some players were in Saban’s boat while others were on jet skis and riding tubes. Players such as DJ Dale, Henry To’oto’o, Will Anderson, and Jaylen Moody were featured in photos. The teams that have won national championships in the Saban era are those who have bonded well in the offseason. No matter if it was 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, or 2020, each national title group found ways to click. Alabama fell short of a national championship in 2021, but its fans want to see a return to a finished goal.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Crimson Tide Lineman Announces Transfer Destination

Former Alabama offensive lineman Dayne Shor, who spent just a single semester at the university before entering the transfer portal, officially announced his new home on Twitter this week. Shor is set to transfer to the University of Connecticut and become a Husky, joining a program that has been starved...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wdhn.com

Houston County Lions bring in familiar face to take over football program

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Houston County Lions have found their next head football coach. Wednesday, the school announced that they have hired former Slocomb assistant, Jake Allen to lead its football program. Before his time at Slocomb, Allen was an assistant under Michael Atkins for the lions...
Tide 100.9 FM

LOOK: Bama Hoops Back in Action

The Crimson Tide men's basketball team was back in the gym this week, preparing for what is shaping up to be an exciting fourth season under Nate Oats. In a video shared by the official Twitter account for the team, returning faces like Darius Miles and Charles Bediako can be seen, as well as newcomers like Brandon Miller and Jaden Bradley, the latest two five-stars to join the squad.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
comebacktown.com

How’s it possible World Games chose Birmingham?

Today’s guest columnist is Alan Register. The first World Games were played in Santa Clara, California in 1981. They have not been played in America since. And while we’re at it, why did the USFL select Birmingham?. There’s a simple answer, “a crazy idea” and “a winning streak.”...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Jerry Jeudy Reportedly Injured at OTAs

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy left the field during organized team activities on Monday after reportedly injuring his groin. Jeudy was removed from the practice field by the team as a precautionary measure, but was seen limping around in sweats and looking "somewhat upset." NFL Network's James Palmer observed...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Biggest mismatches of the 2022 college football season

Yesterday, we suggested that maybe Nick Saban wants to make a bold move and no longer schedule FCS games. At the least, there is a current oddity that the Crimson Tide has no FCS games scheduled past the 2022 season. The week before the 2022 Iron Bowl, Alabama will host...
Tide 100.9 FM

DeVonta Smith is Primed for a Huge Second Season

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith had a big day on the practice field Friday. His connection with quarterback Jalen Hurts has continued to progress as he heads into his second NFL season. On the first play of 7-on-7, Hurts hit Smith for a 40-yard completion. Smith would also beat...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Jahvon Quinerly Announces New Podcast

Alabama point guard Jahvon Quinerly is set to host his very own podcast this upcoming season. The podcast will be centered around the college basketball season and will also feature special guests such as former players. Quinerly, who tore his ACL in the NCAA Tournament against Notre Dame, is set...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

How much rain has Alabama gotten so far?

Areas around Birmingham, Huntsville and in eastern Alabama were hit with significant rainfall on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning as slow-moving storms rolled across the area. The National Weather Service said areas around Huntsville, Madison and Decatur got an estimated 2 to 5 inches of rain on Tuesday night. Spots...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
