Greece, NY

Goodwill opens Good Neighbor Centers in Webster, Greece

By Hailie Higgins
 4 days ago

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC)—As part of their initiative to provide direct access to much-needed community resources, Goodwill will open two Good Neighbor Centers on Tuesday, June 7.

The Good Neighbor program works with local schools, non-profit groups, and community service organizations to provide support and assistance to people in the surrounding area.

In the past year, the program provided 300 coats to Rochester recreational centers for children and families.

Additionally, 50 sets of hats, scarves, and gloves were distributed to homeless people in conjunction with a local youth group.

To celebrate the opening of these centers, there will be a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. at the Dewey Avenue location (3654 Dewey Avenue). Refreshments will be served afterwards.

Rochester in Focus: June 12, 2022

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - This week on Rochester in Focus, we tackle two major challenges for the City of Rochester: Illegal motor bikes and responding to mental health crises. Lynette Adams sits down with Mayor Malik Evans to find out what more the city is doing to keep the streets safe and Emily Putnam meets with members of the Person in Crisis (PIC) Team.
