The long wait to confront the gunman at Robb Elementary is not what officers are trained to do
Ten days after the shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers, a grandmother from San Antonio was at Memorial Park in Uvalde with her grandson. Thinking back to that day's tragic events, Elza Yebra said law enforcement officers failed at Robb Elementary. “Fear, cowardice, whatever you want to...
What started as a “typical morning” for Robb Elementary teacher Arnulfo Reyes and his 11 students in Room 111 two weeks ago ended in terror. Reyes, a third- and fourth-grade teacher at the Uvalde campus, spoke with ABC News anchor Amy Robach about the tragedy from his hospital bed in San Antonio, where he’s undergone several surgeries due to gunshot wounds.
SAN ANTONIO — Rev. Dr. Kenneth Kemp said he wishes his Antioch Missionary Baptist Church had a balloon for every person who is a victim of a mass shooting. But there are too many victims. "It is just so awful that some people feel justified---that they can do this...
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Austin Police Department are searching for the suspect wanted in the murder on May 21. Officers responded to the call of a shooting at 3:57 a.m. May 21 at Club Lobos in the 9601 block of North IH-35. Austin Police Department officers and EMS responded...
UVALDE, Texas – Prominent Texas attorney Thomas J. Henry is representing four families of children who were injured in the Uvalde massacre at Robb Elementary School on May 24. All four students represented by Henry suffered gunshot wounds and other injuries during the mass shooting that left 19 students...
SAN ANTONIO — Survivors of the Robb Elementary School shooting that killed 19 children and 2 teachers are pleading to lawmakers for change, including more security at schools. With questions surrounding security in Uvalde, KENS5 broadened the scope, with a look at all school districts in San Antonio, raising...
James Douglas Clack, Jr. was the third child born to James Rallie and Zelma Moransee Clack on August 23, 1932 in Gonzales, Texas. He loved life and was very outgoing and never met a stranger. He was a big talker and could keep you up at night with stories about his life on the farm, his military time, and just talking in general about all events. He was educated in the public school system of Gonzales, Texas and graduated in 1951 from Edwards High School. While in high school he enjoyed playing football. He was also active in the NFA (New Farmers of America) and served as class treasurer. After high school graduation he was drafted into the army and served during the Korean War from 1953-1955. He was stationed in San Antonio for basic training and there is where he met his future bride, Corrine Sheppard. They were married for over 60 years before her death in 2015. After his honorable discharge from the army, he settled in San Antonio, Texas working at Kelly Air Force Base for over 35 years. During his time there he was awarded certificates for exemplary service and dedication. While working at Kelly, he attended college at St. Phillips and St. Mary’s University in San Antonio studying business management. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge, San Antonio Chapter. He joined Antioch Missionary Baptist Church under the direction of Rev. John J. Rector, Sr. at the time, and became a supporter of the ministry. After his retirement and the death of his parents, he devoted his time to tending to the family farm along with his brother, Melvin until his death in 2006. After a series of medical issues, he was moved to Quality Living Home Care Center to help with his medical and health needs. He remained there until his death on May 24, 2022. He is survived by his four daughters and their families and a host of other relatives and loved ones who will truly miss him. Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 3, 2022 at 9am at Sutton-Sutton & Woodard's Mortuary, 320 S W.W. White Rd, San Antonio, TX. Interment immediately following at MeadowLawn Funeral Home and Crematory, 5611 E. Houston St, San Antonio, TX. Please send flowers or condolences to Sutton-Sutton & Woodard's Mortuary.
The Uvalde Police Department and the police force attached to the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District are no longer cooperating with Texas' investigation into the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School. The school shooting at Uvalde was one of the worst mass shooting incidents of its kind in the history of the...
A special committee of the Texas House of Representatives meets Thursday morning to investigate last month’s shooting in Uvalde, including the much-criticized response by police. But most of the testimony will take place behind closed doors — preventing the public from hearing law enforcement officials discuss the shooting that...
JOURDANTON, Texas – Murder suspect Luis Daniel Rodriguez is still on the run, according to Jourdanton Police Department. Police received a “credible tip” Monday that Rodriguez, 44, was seen riding a bike on Highway 16 and traveling south from Jourdanton to Freer. “AT NO TIME was anyone...
MARTIN COUNTY, Texas — DPS has identified the two people involved in a deadly hit and run that occurred Monday. Anthony Golibart, 59, of San Antonio was the motorcycle driver. He was traveling west on SH 178. An Odessa man, Christopher Carman, was reportedly driving a truck tractor on...
Man dead, woman hospitalized after a bicycle crash in far west Bexar County (San Antonio, TX)Nationwide Report. On early Tuesday morning, a man lost his life while a woman suffered injuries following a two-vehicle accident in far west Bexar County. As per the initial information, the fatal bicycle crash took place at about 12:30 a.m. on Potranco Road near Sundance Crest [...]
In the wake of the May 24 shooting massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde that left 19 students and two teachers dead, administrators from the several Medina County school districts met with county commissioners to request funding for 1 additional school resource officer be assigned to every school district.
The Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) and the Jourdanton Police Department along with other law agencies captured, shot and killed Gonzalo Artemio Lopez, 46, an escaped Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) convict, on Thursday evening. Jourdanton City Council member, Karen Pesek, invited Jourdanton Police Chief Eric Kaiser to...
