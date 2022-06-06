ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

New York’s new gun bills signed into law

By Jamie DeLine
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cLJ5p_0g2HadOC00

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Less than a month after the mass shooting in Buffalo, Governor Kathy Hochul signed 10 new gun bills into law. The signing took place in the Bronx.

“In New York we are taking bold strong action,” said Hochul. “We are tightening the red flag laws to keep guns away from dangerous people. And we are raising the age of semi-automatic weapons so no 18 year old can walk in on their birthday and walk out with an AR-15. Those days are over. Those days are over!”

In addition to strengthening red flag laws, and raising the age to 21 to buy a semi-automatic weapon, these new laws would also require microstamping for new semi-automatic guns, will amend the definition of a firearm in New York State, and will required social media companies to improve response and reporting of hateful content.

Hochul signs new gun legislation into law

In direct response to the Buffalo shooting, a new law will also ban body armor sales except for those in certain professions such as law enforcement.

“Do I want to live in a world, where with the lunch box, with the toys that a child might bring, with the crayons, with the backpack a bullet proof vest? This cannot be where we want to go,” stated Senate Majority Leader, Andrea Stewart-Cousins.

While Democrats are proud of the newly signed gun laws, Republicans aren’t rejoicing.

In a statement Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt said, “ New York already has the toughest gun laws in the nation. The bills passed today are about shifting blame away from the real problem… If we really want to stop crime we should focus on putting dangerous criminals behind bars and keeping them there, not punishing law abiding New Yorkers or preventing New Yorkers from exercising their constitutional right to protect themselves.”

Data reveals where people in NY prisons come from

Hochul continued to call on members of Congress to make changes to federal gun laws, especially after the recent mass shootings that have devastated communities across the country.

“Heaven help you if you can look at those images and not have a change of heart and say I’m in a position of authority and power and influence and I have a moral responsibility to do something,” said Hochul.”Let’s get together and have thoughts and prayers for them that their hearts will finally turn.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 6

Frank Sciria
4d ago

lmao this will stop nothing. and most wanting them will get them from another state.

Reply
4
Related
WETM 18 News

SCOTUS expected to issue a decision on NY concealed carry law

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)-- The US Supreme Court is expected to make a decision soon that could possibly change New York’s law that requires people to explain why they need to carry a concealed weapon. The New York State Rifle and Pistol Association sued the state claiming it violated the 2nd Amendment.
POLITICS
qchron.com

Broad package of gun bills for NYS

Following tragedies in Buffalo, NY, and Uvalde, Texas, New York State became the first in the country to respond with new restrictions that reinforce the state’s lead on gun control. “The priority is to keep people alive,” said state Sen. John Liu (D-Bayside) in summing up the broad package...
BUFFALO, NY
98.1 The Hawk

New York State Assembly and Senate Pass Wage Transparency Bill

On June 3rd, the New York State Assembly and New York State Senate passed a bill that will have major implications for workplace salary transparency. The bill would require employers to disclose compensation or range of compensation to applicants and employees upon issuing an employment opportunity for internal or public viewing or upon employee request. The goal of the bill is to combat systemic pay inequality by making salary ranges for specific positions clear and easily accessible. The bill will head to Governor Kathy Hochul's desk to be either signed or vetoed.
EDUCATION
CBS New York

Gov. Hochul's administration clarifies body armor ban

NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul's administration is clarifying the state's so-called "ban" on the sale of body armor, admitting it actually took action that doesn't apply to the ballistic protection used by the Buffalo gunman. CBS2's Tony Aiello has a look at the governor's rhetoric, versus the law's reality.READ MORE: New York enacts sweeping gun control laws in wake of Buffalo shooting and other gun violence  Hochul signed a bill she says bans the sale of body armor. She tweeted about the body armor ban, and spoke about it, too. "No longer will we allow the sale of body vests...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Jewish Press

Hoof-in-Mouth: Buffalo GOP Congressional Candidate Calls Hitler ‘Inspirational’

Meet Carl Pasquale Paladino, 76, an American businessman and political activist, chairman of Ellicott Development Co., a real estate development company he founded in 1973. He ran for governor in 2010 and was defeated 63%-33% by Andrew Cuomo, however, he had a very strong showing in western New York State, winning all eight counties in the Buffalo media market. So that when he decided to run for Congress to represent New York’s 27th congressional district, he was considered practically a shoo-in.
BUFFALO, NY
wamc.org

The Capitol Connection #2223 - New York Governor Kathy Hochul

(Airs 06/09/22 @ 3 p.m. & 06/11/22 @ 5:30 a.m.) WAMC’s Alan Chartock speaks with New York Governor Kathy Hochul. Hi, I'm Alan Chartock. Joining us this week, and we are so proud that we have her, is New York Governor Kathy Hochul. Welcome back to the Capitol Connection. Great that we have a chance to talk to you. Thank you so much for doing it.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

This Is Absolutely The Worst County To Live In New York State

New York has its fair share of amazing cities and not-so-great cities. It's so funny when non-New Yorkers think that the whole state is basically New York City. There are rural places, small towns, mid-size cities, and everything in between in our great state. But with the good comes the bad. This is not to knock this county or its residents, but it always lands in the number two or number one spot on every "bad" list about New York State.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nystateofpolitics.com

New York body armor ban may not include type Buffalo shooting suspect used

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill into law this week billed as a body armor ban, but the legislation actually bans what the state defines as a "body vest" for most civilians. Attorney and Second Amendment activist James Ostrowski said it appears the governor and Legislature, in...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Ortt
urbancny.com

Statement From Governor Kathy Hochul in Response to Congressional Testimony from Buffalo Residents

“For two days our country has heard in painstaking detail from people impacted by gun violence. Many of those who testified are my neighbors in the City of Buffalo, people like Zeneta Everhart, the mother of a young man who miraculously survived the shooting, and Garnell Whitfield Jr., who tragically lost his mother to this senseless act of gun violence. Survivors, family members, law enforcement and medical professionals came together to share their individual stories and make a unified plea to Washington: it’s time to act.
BUFFALO, NY
WETM 18 News

Gov. Wolf signs bill to improve nursing license requirements

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Governor Tom Wolf signed legislation that improves nursing license requirements to support trained individuals who want to enter the nursing profession in Pennsylvania.  According to the Governor’s office, House Bill 889 amends the Professional Nursing Law to permit individuals from foreign countries who have graduated from a nursing program or dietetics-nutrition program, but have […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Bills#Gun Laws#New Laws#Politics State#Senate#Democrats#Republicans
nystateofpolitics.com

New York bulletproof vest ban for civilians goes into effect in July

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Police say a retired Buffalo officer working security at the scene of the Tops supermarket massacre may have been able to stop the alleged shooter had he not been wearing a bulletproof vest. "We often heard the good guy with the gun can stop the bad guy...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Is Your Neighbor’s Fence Legal In New York State?

The summer in New York State is about to begin and most of us will be spending a lot more time outside in the yard or around the house. But not every neighbor is as friendly as you would like them to be. We have all heard that "fences make great neighbors" but that comes with a limit here in New York State.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WETM 18 News

Langworthy officially announces NY-23 candidacy

(WIVB) – New York State Republican Committee Chairman Nick Langworthy formally announced his congressional candidacy Friday morning. “Western New York and the Southern Tier deserves a conservative Republican Congressman who is tough enough to take the fight to Joe Biden and the radicals in Washington and get real results for our taxpayers,” Langworthy said in […]
POLITICS
Power 93.7 WBLK

How New Gun Laws Affect Hunting In New York State

New York State is leading the nation and getting stronger gun laws than ever before. Following the string of horrific mass shootings in The United States and right here in Buffalo, NY, Governor Hochul has put new laws in place that will have an immediate impact on gun ownership in the state.
nystateofpolitics.com

Appellate judge tosses state Assembly maps

The New York State Assembly maps adopted by the Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Kathy Hochul in February are void, according to a state Appellate Court ruling on Friday. The now-tossed Assembly district lines will remain in place for the June 28 primary and the Nov. 8 general...
U.S. POLITICS
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy