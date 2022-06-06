Record-Herald

The Columbus Zoo will make an appearance in Washington Court House this Saturday, June 11 at noon. The presentation will be just one of many family fun events planned for the Community Health Fair & Family Fun Day, to be held at Grace Community Church, 525 Glenn Ave. In addition...
According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:. Identity Fraud: At 10:11 a.m., Ashley Smith, of Columbus Avenue, reported that an unknown person had used her personal information to open fraudulent accounts. Possession of Drug Paraphernalia/Possession of Drugs: At 4:10 p.m., officers responded to Fayette...
According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. June 9. James M. Sever, 37, 170 Staunton Sugar Grove Road, non-compliance suspension. Michael Hunter, 58, 703 S. Fayette St., Fayette...
Carnegie Public Library will celebrate our youngest readers every week with a Q&A about a favorite book they are reading. If you would like to participate, stop by the library for a picture with the book you are reading!. Name: Lucas Johnson. Age: 6. School: Ashville Elementary. What are you...
