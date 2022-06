State police are seeking the public’s help in the search for two suspects wanted for shooting at a vehicle while driving along Route 28 in Harmar late last month. Investigators at the Kittanning station said a motorist reported that while driving near Exit 10 in O’Hara shortly before 9 p.m. May 21, a white hatchback with Alabama license plates began driving erratically behind him before pulling alongside his vehicle and displaying a handgun, according to a news release.

KITTANNING, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO