ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

What Kierra Russ said before sentencing

By Colton Chavez
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QGrLo_0g2HaBry00

On Monday, Kierra Russ, who was found guilty of second-degree murder in connection to the 2016 Club Blu teen mass shooting was sentenced to life in prison.

Several times throughout the trial, state prosecutors said Russ didn’t have to pull the trigger to be found guilty of murder.

On Monday, Judge Nick Thompson sentenced Russ to two life sentences for both counts of second-degree murder and 15 years for conspiracy to commit murder.

Assistant State Attorney, Sara Miller is the one who asked Judge Thompson for the maximum penalty of life in prison for Russ.

Russ is the first of five people to be charged and sentenced for the deaths of Stef’An Strawder and Sean Archilles, who were killed in the 2016 Club Blu mass shooting that injured 14 others.

On Monday, the state said the victim's family members would not be giving impact statements inside the courtroom.

Russ, who had been silent leading up to her sentencing, decided to address the courtroom.

"I wasn't anyone's lookout or spotter I specifically went there because I was invited to perform and that night was the scariest thing I have experienced," said Russ.

Russ went on to say that she had no affiliation with the two rival groups that were involved in the shooting.

“I am not a gang member, never have been, never will be,” said Russ.

The two life sentences plus the 15-year sentence for conspiracy to commit murder, Judge Thompson says will run concurrently.

Assistant State Attorney Sara Miller emphasized the role Russ played.

“Kierra Russ did play a part, she did play a role that night, and she was, in fact, guiding shooters of locations of the opposing neighborhood group,” said Miller.

State Attorney Amira Fox said there is no doubt Russ's text messages about members of the neighborhood group, they were fighting with, led the men prosecutors said carried out the mass shooting to go to Club Blu.

“You do not have to be the one to pull the trigger as we saw today to end up going to prison for a very long time, in fact for life,” said Fox.

A ruling Fort Myers Police Chief Derrick Diggs hopes will send a message.

“Today our country is reeling from multiple mass shootings since Memorial Day. We can't accept this type of violence in our country and certainly not in our community,” said Chief Diggs.

On Monday, as Russ left court, she did not say anything, but we did see her blow a kiss to family members.

She will spend the rest of her life in prison, receiving two life sentences plus 15 years today on the conspiracy to commit murder charge.

Kierra Russ's attorney filed an appeal.

Related Article

Comments / 6

Twila Salyers
3d ago

Hopefully, Judge Thompson is judge for the other cases involved in the club blu incident. The only way to stop gang shootings is strong sentencing that is enforced.

Reply
2
Brenda Jasper
4d ago

It’s sad to see young people make such an awful choice …at least they are alive … the ones they kill … are not :((

Reply
3
Related
Mysuncoast.com

Five arrested in attempted jewelry story robbery

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - Two 18-year-olds and three juveniles were arrested in Port Charlotte early Friday morning after deputies say the juveniles tried to break into a jewelry store. A security guard at the Port Charlotte Town Center mall contacted the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office just before 2:30 a.m....
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lee County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Lee County, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Sentencing#Mass Shootings#Prison#Murder#Violent Crime#State
thebharatexpressnews.com

Civil rights group denounces sheriff’s arrest of threatened 10-year-old at school

A civil rights group is waging a legal battle against a Florida sheriff who arrested a 10-year-old boy for allegedly threatening to shoot at an elementary school just days after the fatal shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said in a news release that the fifth-grader’s May...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WINKNEWS.com

With rising costs, people resort to stealing, says SWFL Crime Stoppers

Prices of just about everything are on the rise and so is theft, according to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers. These aren’t your typical crooks. Because of the economy, people are turning their desperation into crimes. Crime Stoppers said it’s happening everywhere, at places like Target, Walmart, and Home Depot....
FORT MYERS, FL
17blogs.com

Florida man arrested for showering with woman

A naked man and a woman wrapped in a towel were taken into custody in a Florida town when Polk County police officers arrested them both at a particularly awkward moment. The suspect, a 29-year-old man, was in the shower — with a friend — when officers arrived at the home, according to a June 5 news release. The incident occurred May 30 at a home in Highland City, a town about 40 miles east of downtown Tampa.
POLK COUNTY, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy