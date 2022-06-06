ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Landon Barker Designed His Wardrobe for the #Kravis Wedding. Now He’s Launching His Own Line

By Alison Abbey
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
Landon Barker is the moment. The pop-punk progeny (his dad is Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker ) is a social-media fave, a two-time reality-TV star, and a musician with a bunch of singles to his name. Now, the 18-year-old is adding fashion designer to his resume with his first collaboration with online retailer boohooMan. The “rockstar-inspired” capsule collection will debut June 15 and is available online at boohooMan.com . Pricing ranges from $19 to $67.

For Barker, who co-designed each of the collection’s 40 pieces, fashion is just the latest way he’s expressing himself creatively. And true to his rock and roll roots, the teen made it clear to the boohooMan team that if he was going to launch a collection, he wanted to do so on his own terms.

“I told them I wanted full creative direction,” Barker tells Rolling Stone . “They’re a great brand, but they don’t have anything rockstar-ish yet — nothing pop-punk or grungy. I said ‘I’m down to do this, but I want it to resemble me.'”

To bring that to life, Barker came in with a mood board showcasing his vision. “I said, ‘I love this style; let’s keep it in this direction.’ They did a great job at pulling that off,” he says.

Barker leaned hard into the rock-star vision: Each pair of pants in the collection has an attached chain, while one pair has a signature bandana tied at the waist. Those rock and roll elements are obvious throughout, but Barker says he took inspiration from other musical genres as well — and he sees his customers as individuals who straddle those lines.

“It’s definitely for the emo scene, the rock scene, but it will appeal to everybody,” he says. “I’ve even seen rappers wear spiked jackets onstage, so these pieces are for anyone who’s into that look.”

Barker points out that while the line was created for boohooMan, the collection has androgynous pieces that should appeal to men and women alike.

“The collection is very unisex,” he says. “There are oversized jackets and leather jackets and jeans that I think girls would for sure wear. There’s a pair of pants with crosses going down the entire leg and even a tight pink, almost sheer, shirt that would look fly on anyone.”

Barker admits that his new line nods to some of his style icons (he cites Machine Gun Kelly, Playboy Carti, Yungblud, and Kanye West among them), but stresses the looks are pure Landon.

One piece in particular offers Barker’s fans a personal connection to the designer: A faux crocodile leather jacket. The textured all-black jacket includes a lapel pin crafted in the image of a custom-made skeleton chain Barker has been wearing for years.

Barker says he’s hoping to create his own brand one day. In the meantime, he recently collaborated with another storied fashion house. For the uninitiated, his father is newly married to Kourtney Kardashian . One perk of joining the Kardashian universe? Landon had the chance to collab with Dolce & Gabbana, the designers behind Travis and Kourtney’s Italian nuptials.

“I got to customize some of my looks [for the weekend], which was so cool,” Barker says. “I told my stylist that I wanted a pair of black leather pants with fringe and little Dolce & Gabbana charms all down the side of them. When I got to Milan where the wedding happened, they literally had them waiting for me — my full creation brought to life. That was definitely inspiring.”

Barker is also working on new music following the success of “Die in California,” a track he wrote and performed for Machine Gun Kelly’s latest album .

And then there’s that reality-show gig. Barker laughs when his TV debut, MTV’s mid-aughts hit Meet the Barkers is mentioned. He says someone recently asked him if The Kardashians was his first time on reality TV — in fact he toddled his way into our homes in 2005. But joining the cast of The Kardashians on Hulu as a teenager is a whole new ballgame.

“[Back then] I didn’t know what the hell was going on,” Barker says. “I am a shy person in general, so cameras don’t make it much better, but I do enjoy the experience. It’s all been a lot of fun.”

