Movies

Winners! The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards and Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted

extratv
extratv
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KkWaC_0g2HY6XK00

The complete list of 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards And Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted winners:

Best Movie

"Dune"

"Scream"

"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings"

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" WINNER

"The Adam Project"

"The Batman"

Best Show

"Squid Game"

"Euphoria"

WINNER

"Ted Lasso"

"Inventing Anna"

"Loki"

"Yellowstone"

Best Performance in a Movie

Lady Gaga, "House of Gucci"

Robert Pattinson,"The Batman"

Sandra Bullock, "The Lost City"

Timothée Chalamet, "Dune"

Tom Holland, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" WINNER

Best Performance in a Show

Amanda Seyfried, "The Dropout"

Kelly Reilly, "Yellowstone"

Lily James,"Pam & Tommy"

Sydney Sweeney, "Euphoria"

Zendaya, "Euphoria" WINNER

Best Hero

Daniel Craig,"No Time to Die"

Oscar Isaac, "Moon Knight"

Scarlett Johansson,"Black Widow"

WINNER

Simu Liu, "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings"

Tom Holland, "Spider-Man: No Way Home"

Best Villain

Colin Farrell, "The Batman"

Daniel Radcliffe, "The Lost City" WINNER

James Jude Courtney, "Halloween Kills"

Victoria Pedretti, "You"

Willem Dafoe, "Spider-Man: No Way Home"

Best Kiss

Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike, "Euphoria"

Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount, "Emily in Paris"

Poopies & the snake, "Jackass Forever" WINNER

Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz, "The Batman"

Tom Holland & Zendaya, "Spider-Man: No Way Home"

Best Comedic Performance

Brett Goldstein, "Ted Lasso"

John Cena, "Peacemaker"

Johnny Knoxville, "Jackass Forever"

Megan Stalter, "Hacks"

Ryan Reynolds, "Free Guy" WINNER

Breakthrough Performance

Alana Haim, "Licorice Pizza"

Ariana DeBose. "West Side Story"

Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks"

Jung Ho-yeon, "Squid Game"

Sophia Di Martino, "Loki" WINNER

Best Fight

Black Widow vs. Widows, "Black Widow"

Cassie vs. Maddy, "Euphoria" WINNER

Guy vs. Dude, "Free Guy"

Shang-Chi bus fight, "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings"

Spider-Men end battle, "Spider-Man: No Way Home"

Most Frightened Performance

Jenna Ortega, "Scream" WINNER

Kyle Richards, "Halloween Kills"

Mia Goth, "X"

Millicent Simmonds, "A Quiet Place Part II"

Sadie Sink, "Fear Street: Part Two 1978"

Best Team

"Loki, "Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson WINNER

"Only Murders in the Building," Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short

"Spider-Man: No Way Home," Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire

"The Adam Project," Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell

"The Lost City," Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt

Here for the Hookup

"Euphoria" WINNER

"Never Have I Ever"

"Pam & Tommy"

"Sex/Life"

"Sex Lives of College Girls"

Best Song

"Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)," Jennifer Hudson

"Just Look Up," Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi

"Little Star," Dominic Fike

"On My Way (Marry Me)," Jennifer Lopez WINNER

"We Don't Talk About Bruno," "Encanto" cast

UNSCRIPTED CATEGORIES

Best Docu-Reality Series

"Jersey Shore: Family Vacation"

"Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta"

"Selling Sunset" WINNER

"Summer House"

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills"

Best Competition Series

"American Idol"

"Dancing with the Stars"

"RuPaul's Drag Race" WINNER

"The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies"

"The Masked Singer"

Best Lifestyle Show

"Bar Rescue"

"Dr. Pimple Popper"

"Making It"

"Selena + Chef" WINNER

"Queer Eye"

Best New Unscripted Series

"Hart to Heart"

"Teen Mom: Family Reunion"

"The D'Amelio Show" WINNER

"The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip"

"Queen of the Universe"

Best Reality Star

Chris "CT" Tamburello, "The Challenge"

Chrishell Stause, "Selling Sunset" WINNER

Lindsay Hubbard, "Summer House"

Teresa Giudice, "The Real Housewives of New Jersey"

Willow Pill, "RuPaul's Drag Race"

Best Reality Romance

Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt, "Bachelor in Paradise"

Loren & Alexei Brovarnik, "Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days" WINNER

Nany Gonzalez & Kaycee Clark, "The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies"

Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix, "Vanderpump Rules"

Yandy & Mendeecees, "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta"

Best Talk/Topical Show

"The Daily Show with Trevor Noah"

"The Drew Barrymore Show"

"The Kelly Clarkson Show"

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert"

"The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" WINNER

Best Host

Charlamagne Tha God

Gordon Ramsay

Kelly Clarkson WINNER

Rob Dyrdek

RuPaul: RuPaul's Drag Race

Breakthrough Social Star

Bella Poarch: @bellapoarch on TikTok WINNER

Benito Skinner: @bennydrama7 on Instagram

Caleb Hearon: @calebsaysthings on Twitter

Khaby Lame: @khabylame on TikTok

Megan Stalter: @megstalter on Instagram

Best Fight

Bosco vs. Lady Camden, "RuPaul's Drag Race" WINNER

Candiace Dillard Bassett vs. Mia Thornton -- Salad toss fight, "The Real Housewives of Potomac"

Christine Quinn vs. Chrishell Stause, "Selling Sunset"

Danielle Olivera vs. Ciara Miller vs. Lindsay Hubbard, "Summer House"

Margaret Josephs vs. Teresa Giudice, "The Real Housewives of New Jersey"

Best Reality Return

Bethenny Frankel, "The Big Shot with Bethenny"

Kylie Sonique Love, "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars"

Paris Hilton, "Cooking with Paris" & "Paris in Love" WINNER

Sher, "Ex on the Beach"

Tami Roman, "The Real World Homecoming"

Best Music Documentary

"JANET JACKSON."

"jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy"

"Oasis Knebworth 1996"

"Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u" WINNER

"The Beatles: Get Back"

